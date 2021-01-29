The Guam Department of Education will begin accepting applications for the pilot prekindergarten program for school year 2021-2022.

Applications may be submitted to participating schools for the pilot prekindergarten program beginning Feb. 10, GDOE stated in a press release.

Children must be 4 by July 31 in order to take part in the program during school year 2021-2022.

A mayor’s verification letter must be submitted with the application as proof of residency in the participating school district.

The application process will close on April 23.

A lottery will be held to determine a child’s participation, according to GDOE.

The pilot prekindergarten program sites and points of contact are:

• Finegayan Elementary School, for Lagu district. Contact Marites Garcia 632-9364

• J.Q. San Miguel Elementary School, for Kattan district. Contact Elizabeth Hanzsek 477-9368

• Lyndon B. Johnson Elementary School, for Luchan District. Contact Renielle Ranan 646-8058

• Marcial Sablan Elementary School, for Haya District. ContactGeraldine Pablo, 565-2238

Applications for the program may be picked up at participating schools.

Parents must transport their child to and from the participating school.