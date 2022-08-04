As the start of the school year looms on Aug. 10 for public school students, parents don’t have much to prepare for, thanks to federal funds provided to the Guam Department of Education.

GDOE recently told The Guam Daily Post that the agency is once again using American Rescue Plan funds in efforts to relieve parents and guardians from spending hundreds of dollars on school supplies as they gear up for the upcoming school year.

School supplies

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“School supplies are provided to all the students,” said Joe Sanchez, GDOE deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “We provided schools with enough funding to provide the school supplies. The intent is not to send those long lists of school supplies like previous years.”

The island’s public school system allocated $150 per student to all 41 GDOE schools.

“It doesn’t mean the student will get $150 worth of supplies, but it’s what the school purchases for whatever is needed in the classrooms,” Sanchez said. “It’s really meant to support the classes, students and teachers.”

Although basic school supplies are being offered to students, such as pens, pencils, paper and folders, GDOE suggests students bring a bag and something to write with on the first day of classes.

“We do recommend bringing some pens, paper or bag. If they want a particular supply like a specific bag folder, they would have to buy it on their own,” Sanchez added.

Uniform vouchers

Meanwhile, schools are giving out uniform vouchers to parents for students.

“We do have vouchers available,” Sanchez said. “We’re trying to get more information out to the schools, as they are distributing vouchers differently. Our central office folks that are in charge of the uniform vouchers are communicating with the schools.”

There are some bumps in the road for uniform sizes, but GDOE is working to resolve the problem, he noted.

“There are some challenges of different sizes,” Sanchez said. “So, there may be some that don’t have particular sizes for particular schools. So we’re working with the vendor on that.”

GDOE suggests parents just communicate with their children’s respective schools.

“They just need to inquire with the school and the school will make a recommendation and send it over to the vendors and they’ll be provided with uniform vouchers,” Sanchez said.

Each GDOE student will get five full sets of uniforms from top to bottom, he added.