GDOE to release students early; no classes Tuesday

Forecasters say the island should prepare for storm-force winds and flooding by Tuesday, brought on by Tropical Depression 16W, a weather system approaching the Mariana Islands.

The Guam Department of Education announced it will be releasing students early today, in anticipation of the coming storm. Public school campuses will remain closed Tuesday.

Michelle Franquez, GDOE spokesperson, said the release times today will be:

• 11:30 a.m.: Tiyan High School, J.P. Torres/Central Success Academy, Southern High School, John F. Kennedy High School

• 12:15 p.m.: George Washington High School, Okkodo High School, Simon Sanchez High School

• 1 p.m.: All elementary schools

• 2 p.m.: All middle schools

Flooding expected

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for Guam, meaning damaging winds of 39 miles per hour or more are possible for the island. Winds this strong can cause damage to lean-to and unsecured structures, and vegetation such as banana and papaya trees, branches and palm fronds.

Gusts as high as 60 mph could occur "around midday Tuesday," Brandon Aydlett, acting warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service's Guam Forecast Office, told reporters at a briefing Sunday morning.

Parts of Guam and Rota could see 4-8 inches of rainfall, and 3-6 inches of rain are possible for Tinian and Saipan. Just how much rain islanders will experience will be "highly variable location to location," Aydlett said, but the worst conditions, including flooding, will be more likely near streams and rivers.

Coastal villages can expect up to 2 feet of inundation, meaning water will come inland about 2 feet past usual high tide levels.

"There are established, well-known areas that have dealt with flooding on a fairly repetitious basis," Aydlett said. "So for those communities, ... flooding may be the more significant issue."

Aydlett provided an estimated time frame for storm conditions 16W will bring to Guam:

• Monday evening: Potential for heavy rainfall to begin.

• Early Tuesday: Damaging winds of 39 mph are possible.

• Around midday Tuesday: Expected time for peak storm conditions, including sustained winds of 45-55 mph and gusts of 60 mph.

• Tuesday afternoon and evening: Storm conditions should begin to subside.

The storm also will bring hazardous surf Tuesday, reaching from 12-15 feet on Guam's windward-facing shores, which are eastern and southeastern based on the system's current track. Surf from 9-13 feet is being forecast across the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

"I know that there's a lot of people who like to get into the water. These will not be good conditions. It'll be very choppy as these waves are being created locally with strong winds," Aydlett said.

Residents should prepare for a stronger storm, Aydlett advised, in the event the system intensifies faster than current models are predicting. Preparations should cover any loose items around a home, including trash cans.

"Go ahead and prepare for a stronger tropical storm. While we're looking at the possibility of a weaker tropical storm, prepare for that stronger tropical storm just in case. It's ... never going to be certain until right beforehand. So we're going to be keeping an eye out on that," Aydlett said.

GovGuam, military move to COR 3

Government agencies are making preparations of their own, said Jenna Blas, spokesperson for Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, as outlined in GovGuam's Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

Clearing debris, assessing shelter conditions and outreach to homeless residents are all being coordinated through the GHS/OCD emergency operations center.

At the Sunday morning briefing, Blas said there was "no change in the Condition of Readiness, and no anticipated time for when that will be."

"There are so many different factors that are also (in) play when it comes to making those decision points ... so all of those different factors are being considered by the Office of the Governor," Blas said.

Joint Region Marianas, the local military command, placed Guam installations into Condition of Readiness 3 on Sunday afternoon. The move was done "expeditiously," JRM stated in a release, due to various unit and personnel requirements at the onset of destructive winds.

"Joint Region Marianas has established (Tropical Cyclone Condition of Readiness) 3 to facilitate proactive planning and coordination among all military services islandwide, and to ensure our preparedness to mitigate any substantial interruption to normal activities and operations," JRM commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson said in a press release. "We have additional military personnel and assets on the ground and in port supporting summer exercises, therefore this action errs on the side of caution as we work to safeguard service members, ships and aircraft from the possibility of destructive winds."

The Joint Information Center announced the governor moved the island into COR 3 as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Omais

When it becomes a named storm, the system will be known as "Omais," a Palauan word contributed by the United States that means to wander and be without an anchor. The Japan Meteorological Agency will make the determination when to give the storm its name, Aydlett said.