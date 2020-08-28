The Guam Department of Education has obtained approval to restart its Grab-N-Go program. More details will likely come today, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said Wednesday that he hoped to begin the program next week. The Grab-N-Go program is a GDOE food distribution program that served hot meals to children prior to the beginning of this school year, following the early school closures last year.

The department anticipated serving meals to students who physically attended classes this school year, but recent developments have impacted those plans. Spikes in COVID-19 cases resulted in Guam reverting to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1. Traditional instruction was delayed and schools were closed per the governor's executive order.

Her latest order, issued Thursday, continues the closure of schools, among other actions.

"Because of our limitation on face-to-face, and because our food services folks already have the food on hand that was supposed to comply with the breakfast and lunch meals for face-to-face students, including some foods that might go to waste, including produce, we are looking to restart – if we can get the necessary approval – to restart Grab-N-Go meals at designated school sites to at least allow for those foods to be put to use and provide interim support while the face-to-face model is not being implemented," Fernandez said Wednesday.

GDOE is also planning on distributing nonperishable lunch and breakfast meals on Fridays at every school. Part of the challenge with this initiative is bringing in the food supplies. They were not ordered ahead of time because GDOE anticipated serving food in its cafeterias. The department is looking at providing the equivalent of five days worth of meals for the Friday distributions.

"We are looking at getting reimbursed for those meals, so it's important that they represent the equivalent of the breakfast and meals that would normally be served in a cafeteria setting," Fernandez said.

Village distribution

Food commodities under The Emergency Food Assistance Program will also begin next week. This will done through village distribution, versus the GDOE distribution sites used during the summer.

"What we're trying to do now is rotate day by day – a different village, a different mayor ... and by this rotation, relieve some of the burden on GDOE to be the one handing out the commodities to the families," Fernandez said.

Distribution will be a drive-thru or door-to-door delivery, according to a Joint Information Center release Thursday night. It will work on a first come, first served basis and while supplies last.

"Recipients will receive one bag of TEFAP food commodities per household to include egg noodles, elbow macaroni, cereal, instant milk, canned pears, peaches, beef stew and lentils,to include additional commodities as they arrive," the release stated.

"Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only, and residents should call each mayor’s office for more information," it added.