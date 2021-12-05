The Guam Department of Education won’t know until next week how many students didn’t show up for the first week of traditional face-to-face instructional hours.

At the recent Guam Education Board meeting, members chose to return all public school face-to-face students to five-day weeks of in-person instruction. The decision comes amid concerns that some parents may not be ready to send their children back to school. GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said they would wait until the close of the first week to measure attendance.

GDOE is concerned with attendance in the face of lingering fears amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The numbers gathered in the first week will be useful data. Officials reported lower attendance levels than normal at schools during the pandemic. In October, GDOE officials reported that on average 91% to 92% of students have shown up for school daily in the last five school years. Alternatively, roughly 10% of students are absent from school on any given day.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Compare that to what our normal attendance rate would be to determine what we can do to ensure that kids are able to participate in their education. By next week we will be able to better report what our schools are experiencing,” Fernandez said.

Resolution 2021-21 also included a request for the governor to lift the suspension of the truancy law. The truancy law mandates the attendance of compulsory-aged students at schools.

A decision to lift the suspension will have to be made by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero through executive order. The governor has indicated she would revisit the suspension as students return to five-day weeks of instruction after parents have had time to adjust.

The suspension order, as it stands, prevents parents from being held liable for noncompliance legally, however GDOE is tracking habitual student absences in an effort to connect with these students and their families and provide accommodations to get kids back in school.

GDOE has reported that out of 864 students who did not show up to school, 16% were 18 years old and above, who willingly decided to not to return to school. There are 174 students who remain unaccounted for.

For students with whom GDOE has been able to reestablish contact, officials said fear over the risk of COVID-19 transmission was the primary reason for students' habitual absences from school.

“We are going to really need to discuss what we can do to encourage parents to have their kids return to face-to-face instruction and again ensure them of the safety measures that are in place and be able to answer all the questions they have,” Fernandez said.