GDOE to tackle health, safety at schools over holiday break

School may be out for the next two weeks, but Guam Department of Education staff will be working through Christmas break.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said they are focusing on maintenance issues at the island's 41 public schools.

"We have allocated $600,000 in funds made available from the federal government to immediately help schools obtain supplies to address door repairs, classroom lighting, facility repainting, restroom repairs," Fernandez said.

GDOE will also be addressing health and safety issues. One area of particular concern is the air-conditioning systems at some schools.

"We will also be working with our air-conditioning contractor to continue with repairs and replacements while students and teachers are out," he said.

During a recent oversight hearing before the 36th Guam Legislature, senators raised concerns about air conditioning units as well as air quality in light of the pandemic.

Fernandez told senators that securing new air-conditioning units and keeping up with the maintenance has been a challenge financially. He pointed toward budget cuts over the last two to three years as contributing factors.

With federal COVID-19 relief funds available, GDOE was able to shift $1.6 million to the air-conditioning contract to cover installation and preventive maintenance.

Prior to Christmas break, GDOE administrators met with contractors to assess classrooms with units in need of replacement and maintenance, in order to prioritize efforts.

Air filters

This is an important step in improving air quality at schools as it is also necessary for the installation of high efficiency particulate absorbing, or HEPA, filtrations systems under procurement.

The air-filter procurement process was stalled for a second time due to a protest, according to Fernandez. He said they are trying to resolve the issue.

GDOE has been working on the purchase since July 30, when the initial invitation for bid was issued. That bid was canceled as a result of the first protest and a second bid was issued in September.

The HEPA filters will also be installed in common areas like cafeterias, offices and libraries.

Other measures

In addition to this, GDOE will also be rolling out more COVID-19 mitigation measures while the students are home for the holidays.

"We will confirm completion of plexiglass installation in all cafeterias as well as delivery and installation of canopies, tables and chairs. We will meet with administrators regarding any other measures that should be strengthened as we start the new year," Fernandez said.

Public school students are to return to class on Jan. 3, 2022.