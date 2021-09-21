GDOE to track student absences when school reopens, but won't count toward truancy

By law, parents are required to send their children to school until they reach the age of 18 – even during the pandemic.

But Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's latest executive order authorizing the resumption of in-person classes provides leniency to parents who don't feel it's safe to send students back to in-person classes and cannot abide by the compulsory education law at this time.

Parents were informed, when the school year 2021-2022 registration opened in April, that whichever model of learning students chose, they would have to stick to their choice until the second semester. The majority of GDOE students – about 26,000 – opted for in-person learning when the school year began in August.

The new surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths has prompted some parents to request to shift their students from in-person learning to online, but GDOE has been grappling with a shortage of educators that it's unable to allow an immediate change.

“We understand that parents are now looking to shift models of learning; unfortunately, as we have explained before, that is not possible until the second semester,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

When the school year began on Aug. 12, and in the weeks that followed, GDOE reported 1,000 students were not showing up for school. Many of the concerns centered around parents not feeling comfortable sending their students to campuses as COVID-19 positive cases in the community rose to triple-digit numbers daily from a handful a day just two months ago.

The rise in cases prompted the governor to shut down schools just two weeks into the school year. She also made considerations in her executive order to protect parents from the legal consequences of excessive student absences when in-person classes reopen.

Although the governor has granted leniency, that doesn’t mean GDOE won’t be knocking on parents' doors if students are frequently absent.

“We are still required by law to document students of compulsory age – 5 to 18 – who are not on campus. What we’ve been doing during the remote learning time our social workers, as well as school resource officers, have been visiting homes based on the no-show listing provided by all 41 schools," Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz said.

Teachers still have the responsibility of filling out the truancy forms and provide interventions which include deploying SROs to students' homes to determine what assistance is needed to get students in school.

“Even though truancy may not necessarily be held against a student, it’s important that students do come to school. We do have a law that we need to follow, whether it be remote or face-to-face,” Cruz said.

Fernandez said the governor's latest executive order authorizing in-person instruction appeared to keep the suspension of truancy enforcement.

“We will have to clarify that as well, from our standpoint, it looks like that suspension continues," Fernandez said. Still, said the superintendent: “We will still do our part to track, monitor and intervene with students.”

Cruz added, “We just don’t want students to fall between the cracks and forget about them because they are not coming to school.”

Given that GDOE schools are now switching to cohorts – with half the student population attending school on any given day – starting on Sept. 27, Cruz said, parents' concerns about social distancing could ease, Cruz said.