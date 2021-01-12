GDOE to work with Guam National Olympic Committee on safe return to interscholastic sports

An online training session that will include safe coaching practices during the pandemic for student athletes and coaches will be held on Jan. 16.

The online training and presentation, dubbed “Return to Sport” is provided by the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and the Guam National Olympic Committee.

GDOE schools are expected to return to face-to-face instruction on Jan. 19. Practice for interscholastic sports Block 1 will be allowed to start on Jan. 25.

The proposed ISA Block 1 sports include boys and girls volleyball, cross country, softball, and tennis.

“Our coaches are mandated to take COVID-19 training as part of their certification so this mandatory training will add to their education as well,” ISA League Director Al Garrido said. “At the moment, we are hiring for our Block 1 sports so those coaches we fully expect to be at the training. Any aspiring Block 2 sports coaches are advised to take the training now if they are available.”

The Jan. 16 presentation, created by Garrido and GNOC Sports Development Officer Joey Miranda, is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The presentations will include a segment hosted by Dr. Araina Adolphson and Dr. Luis Cruz that will address safe coaching practices and changes to sports due to COVID-19.

Physiotherapists Dr. Chris Fernandez and Dr. Ryan Claros will advise on proper athlete preparation and My Plate will cover nutrition guidelines to assure healthy eating as student-athletes get back into physical training.

Coaches, assistant coaches and student-athletes may register in advance for the presentation at the following link: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUpc-yorDgpGNBiMV0nc323yBmIOa7k9S1b. After registering, athletes will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Athlete Awareness program

The GNOC Medical and Anti-Doping Commission started its Athlete Awareness program last year with GDOE ISA coaches and athletes. The program began with a four-hour presentation and follow up program at GDOE schools. The program was halted when schools were closed in March, but both GNOC and GDOE look forward to its continuation sometime in the future when guidelines allow.

“The main goal of the program was to develop a better understanding for our student athletes on how to effectively prepare themselves for competition while also making choices that are beneficial to them," Miranda said.