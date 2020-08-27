The Guam Department of Education estimates that between 2,000 and 2,500 students have not yet been contacted for the school year.

"Right now, we're asking the schools to provide listings of their students by village," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "Our plan is to go to each of the mayors' offices and have them work with us."

The department was expecting to have gathered more definite data by the end of last week but its attention ultimately turned to ensuring compliance with the governor's latest executive order, which closed most businesses, directed residents to stay home and limited GovGuam functions.

The order is set to expire on Friday but the governor will likely implement an extension, potentially with modifications to open parks and beaches for individual use.

Guam Education Board member John Burch suggested that Guam DOE consider canceling face-to-face classes for the semester during a meeting Tuesday night.

That is an option Guam DOE is discussing but it's still too early to make the call, according to Fernandez. Whether the department does cancel traditional instruction for the semester will depend on a number of factors, including the progress it makes toward reaching the uncontacted students.

Other factors include the continuing public health situation and the department's ability to make online and hard copy home learning models available to all students.

Hard copy distribution to continue

Guam DOE offered two home learning models – online and hard copies – in addition to traditional instruction for this school year. After the governor's executive order last week, Guam DOE temporarily suspended its hard copy distribution pending guidance from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

On Wednesday afternoon, Public Health had given the green light to restart distribution, Fernandez said.

"We expect that even if the situation is extended, Public Health has already reviewed our plans for distribution and allow us to restart hard copies going forward," he added.

Guam DOE will allow individual schools to schedule when they will restart distribution, Fernandez said.

Shift to online learning

"However, the long-term plan was always to shift as many of our hard copy students as possible to our online version," he added.

Some households may have selected hard copy home learning simply because the parents believe it is a better way to learn, but the department also knows other households don't want to risk their children's health but also don't have the equipment or access to online learning, Fernandez said.

Guam DOE is in the process of acquiring new laptops and other equipment, and is developing a system for distribution and accounting of that equipment. The department was looking at proceeding with the next phase of expanding the online model close to the end of the year or in January, according to Fernandez.

But with the traditional instruction halted and hard copy distribution temporarily suspended, Fernandez said he's met with his deputy superintendents on ways to accelerate that expansion.

Details are still pending, but the plan for now is to assess and gather Guam DOE's available laptops, which had been purchased over the last several years.

"We need to find out how many of the laptops are working and available for distribution, and receive federal approval to be able to move forward in repurposing those laptops for individual use by students at home versus classroom use," Fernandez said.

The department hopes to begin distribution within the next week and a half. The target group right now are middle- and high school students. The department will look expanding to elementary students as it acquires new equipment.

Funds should be expended

Guam DOE received $41.5 million in CARES Act funding to help purchase equipment for distance learning. The governor was allotted another $12.5 million for similar purposes.

These moneys were granted with a "maintenance of effort" requirement, which is essentially the average of state support provided in the last three fiscal years preceding the enactment of the CARES Act – between fiscal years 2017 and 2019 – for elementary, secondary and higher education. This requirement applies to fiscal years 2020 and 2021.

There are a number of possible penalties for failing to meet the effort.

Support is not specifically defined but the U.S. Department of Education does provide some guidelines on how states should quantify support.

In terms of prior appropriations to Guam DOE, that averages to about $224 million for the three fiscal years. Charter schools, which service public school students, add another $10.7 million. For the University of Guam, the average is about $37 million and about $19.5 million for the Guam Community College.

The maintenance of effort requirement has been point a point of discussion for lawmakers as they develop the budget for next fiscal year.

Guam DOE, the state education agency, does have a waiver option but U.S. DOE has indicated it won't entertain the waiver process until at least September.

"It really puts me in a position of having to decide whether to expend the funds or put a hold on them. ... I believe I've done what is necessary to inform the (education) board of this requirement, to inform the Legislature of this requirement during the course of their budget discussions, as well as inform the governor's office," Fernandez said.

"I do believe that it is more important for us to go ahead and expend these funds in order to support our students and families. And if our maintenance of effort waiver is not approved, then I believe it should fall on the shoulders of all our elected officials to address any consequences or penalties associated with that decision."