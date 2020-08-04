The Guam Department of Education is tracking about $1.4 million in cost savings, at least to the end of June, from utilities and some reduction in contractual services not required during the shutdown of schools earlier in the year.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez noted the savings during last week's oversight hearing about the Education Financial Supervisory Commission.

"Obviously it's not really a savings until we get to the end of the year and see where we are with other areas of expense," Fernandez added.

The department is also tracking about $5.9 million in COVID-19-related expenses. This includes pay for front-liners, the Grab-N-Go meal program, custodial services for school cleaning and disinfection, and purchase orders for some health and safety supplies, as well as computer and office supplies for distance learning.

The department is seeking reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Whether reimbursement will be 100% or a portion is to be determined, according to Guam DOE spokeswoman Isa Baza. The department is hoping to hear a response within a couple of weeks.

"That is something that would definitely give us some relief on the local side to replenish those funds spent out of our budget," Fernandez said during the hearing. This is a paid cost and not a debt, he added.

Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, hosting the oversight, said part of the $5.9 million costs can be covered by CARES Act funding released to GovGuam. Guam DOE may see whether FEMA will reimburse the department, but her concern is if Guam DOE does not receive full reimbursement, the department will come to the Legislature seeking additional funding.

She requested that Guam DOE provide documentation to her office and the EFSC, so that the commission can dissect the expenses and documentation that shows Guam DOE cannot use CARES Act funding or additional federal funds to recover the expenses.

Carol Hinkle-Sanchez, an EFSC member, said the commission was told Guam DOE received federal funding for the Grab-N-Go meal program – possibly about $1 million, she estimated. Front-line workers were assigned to the Department of Public Health and Social Services to do quarantine work, and there should have been specialized money allocated to pay those workers, she added.

"I'm just concerned there is a duplicate amount of money in this $5.9 million," Hinkle-Sanchez said.

Fernandez clarified that Guam DOE was granted $1 million from the governor for the local match needed to run the Grab-N-Go program through the summer. Federal funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture pays for the rest of the program.

With regard to personnel, the education department has paid the full labor costs for those employees and is working to reimburse that cost, Fernandez added.