Training for Guam Department of Education faculty and staff is expected to begin Jan. 4 as the school system looks to ensure safety of its teaching and learning community ahead of face-to-face instruction scheduled to resume on Jan. 19.

The two-week delay should also give time to determine how the public health situation will fare following the holidays. The governor granted conditional authorization to resume in-person instruction by Jan. 18, pending any increases in positive cases. The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score is at 0.5.

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is not a requirement for teachers returning to the classroom. However, Adelup has told GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez they're optimistic that COVID-19 vaccines will be available to educators by Jan. 19. A concern GDOE has is the low number of teachers, roughly 34% of the little over 2,000 surveyed, who have said they're willing to be vaccinated.

The school system is expected to continue distance learning models, via online and hard-copy in acknowledgement of families who may not be comfortable sending their children to school. There are about 7,100 students registered for in-person instruction, representing just about 24% of GDOE's total student population, according to Fernandez.

GDOE is also planning orientation for parents and students in the next two weeks before classes start specifically for face-to-face instruction. Orientation dates will be announced.

Social distancing in schools

The education department had planned to separate students into three cohorts, or groups, when they were able to resume face-to-face classes, to ensure that the population on campus remains low to comply with social distancing requirements.

Because of the relatively minimal number of students wanting to return to in-person instruction, 38 out of 41 schools will be able to operate with two face-to-face cohorts instead of three, once classes resume this month.

"That will affect our scheduling, and right now we're working to finalize the schedule so we can get that out to the media and to parents regarding when students come back for face-to-face instruction during the week," Fernandez said.

GDOE is currently discussing the creation of a district-wide structure for the operation of schools next semester.

"Before, the schools were given wide discretion in terms of setting their schedules ... this time around, the schools and school administrators have been meeting and looking to better align both the online days and the face-to-face days. It looks like at this point, there will be certain days for all schools reserved for online learning and there will be certain days for face-to-face instruction. I think we're just trying to finalize which days those will be," Fernandez said.

Fridays will be still be maintained as intervention days, and for the distribution of hard copy lessons and school meals, he added.

Catholic schools

Catholic schools will continue virtual learning in the next two weeks. After that, depending on the school, there will be different schedules for face-to-face classes, according to Juan Flores, superintendent of Catholic education for the Archdiocese of Agana. All Catholic schools are planning to run some form of face-to-face instruction, he added.

"But what parents need to do is they need to contact their schools immediately and find out what the schools plans are," Flores said. "If there's a need address students whose families don't want them to come back on campus, the schools will address those individually with families."

Distance learning will still be available for the most part but it depends on the school, Flores said. While Catholic schools will want to cater to parents' requests and keep students enrolled, many of the schools are small and the issue is whether they will have the capacity to run both distance learning and face-to-face classes, he added.

Flores said his conservative estimate is that 80% of Catholic school families will send students to face-to-face instruction, but he hopes it will be higher.

"I think there's a great deal of interest in having kids come back into (school)," Flores said.

Like public schools, private schools were afforded a certain share of safety supplies and equipment procured using the federal Education Stabilization Fund. Part of the Catholic schools' request was to get sneeze guards for all elementary school desks and filters for all classrooms.

Other safety factors, such as additional vaccinations, could continue to add to schools being safe to attend classes, which Flores said he believed to be the desired mode for learning.