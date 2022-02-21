GDOE trains 50 more workers to administer COVID-19 test kits

In an effort to expand school-based COVID-19 testing, the Guam Department of Education began training additional personnel to administer Abbott Binax test kits.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz, the current testing includes those who are unvaccinated. But, she said, the plan is to expand to symptomatic employees and students, and possibly, random testing next school year.

"We'd like to prepare and train as many people as possible, so we do have 50 people that are currently going to be trained,” said

The Abbott Binax training provided by Department of Public Health and Social Services began Friday.

The effort to expand school-based testing is in the interest of ensuring GDOE personnel are provided a more convenient means of being tested, and disruptions to school operations are reduced.

GDOE has roughly 3,600 employees.

Fernandez last week said they wanted to provide the opportunity to employees who are symptomatic to be tested at the school site, rather than leaving work to be tested at a site designated by the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The effort is part of the GDOE COVID-19 mitigation plan under employee screening and testing. The plan falls in line with the governor’s mandate for all executive line agency employees to be vaccinated or be tested weekly in order to be allowed to report to work.

As of Feb. 7, 138 GDOE employees were testing weekly in accordance with the executive order.

As the department trains its employees, they are also working behind the scenes to ensure everything is done by the book.

“Our operations committee is currently working with legal counsel as far as the consent form on testing. And so we are working on our protocols for testing in anticipation and expanding our testing program,” Cruz said.

Currently 110 GDOE employees are trained to administer the tests. With the additions, GDOE will have 162 trained testers.

The additional testers will help GDOE achieve its goal to test 10% of the student population.

“At least symptomatic students or students who are required to test for participation in athletics, and then beyond that getting to the governor's goal of broader screening testing aimed at testing 10% of the school population,” Fernandez previously said.

The plan is still under development. Fernandez said he doesn't anticipate rolling out the student screening and testing plan until the end of the school year or possibly next school year.

Testing of students is voluntary.