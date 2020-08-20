GDOE trying to reach 3,000 students

The Guam Department of Education had yet to make contact with about 3,000 public school students within the first two days of this week. This group makes up about 10% of GDOE's total student population.

The department was waiting to update and verify information as of Wednesday, but available data show some schools were faring worse than others, with L.P. Untalan Middle School leading the pack at above 400 students who have not been contacted.

Jose Rios Middle School reported 190 students.

"I think our elementary schools are doing better, but we do have a couple of them with over 100 each so we're going to work through this week to get those numbers really straightened out," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

These include students who were already difficult to contact over the summer, which Fernandez said is his main concern. These students were automatically placed into face-to-face instruction as they did not choose a learning model. But that changed just days before the school year began, as traditional instruction was delayed in light of recent spikes in COVID-19 cases.

All students under face-to-face instruction needed to be shifted into a home learning option.

The department is trying to enhance its outreach as it proceeds with 100% distance learning for the first two weeks of the school year.

"On a daily basis, we're asking schools to continue their outreach efforts and we're tracking the numbers of those students who we still have not been able to make contact with," Fernandez said. "We got to sit down with our social workers and our student attendance officers and really lay out a strategy for working with the villages or the mayors to go out and identify who the families are, pay them a visit and make sure we understand what's going on, so we don't spend too much time without them reconnecting to the school system."

GDOE is relying on schools to initiate outreach efforts. The department anticipated that difficult-to-reach students might have showed up to school on the first day of classes, despite the delay in traditional learning, and they could have updated their contact information that way. But this didn't happen. School bus operations were not even active on Monday.

"So when that went away, we were looking in those last days, as we started to contact all those face-to-face learners, we would then tap into some of those numbers (for students not yet contacted)," Fernandez said.

Some schools have made headway since classes started Monday, while others were not as successful.

There were about 4,000 students who had yet to be contacted at the start of the week, so the number has decreased significantly, Fernandez said. Schools know the students' families and extended families, so they may have different ways to reach these students, he added.

"What we're planning on is if we can get a listing at the end of the week of those remaining numbers – and we're hoping that they go down – we can ensure that our social workers and our student attendance officers are also mobilized and probably going to work with the mayors to determine whether we know where these families are and how we can reach them in a more village-based effort," Fernandez said.