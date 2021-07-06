By the end of the summer, Guam's public school system could be a step closer to transitioning away from third-party oversight of federal grant funds.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez of the Guam Department of Education said an employee time-tracking system will be ready to go live by summer's end.

"We are just working out the final details but we piloted the employee tracking system with several projects that are federally funded by U.S. DOE," Fernandez said.

The system is one of the initiatives the department must implement to finalize the completion of GDOE's Reconsideration Evaluation Plan.

The employee time-tracking system will help GDOE account for federal funds more effectively by tracking the time and attendance of employees that are covered by those projects.

"They are all issued a card and they are able to scan in when they report to work and when they leave, and that automatically goes into our system and then is used to process payroll," Fernandez said.

Going automated means GDOE can improve accountability, he said, an area U.S. DOE has been monitoring.

"I think the U.S. DOE has really been pushing for us to move in this direction so that we can minimize the errors that can come when you have a manual process, where people are entering data and copying data and so forth," Fernandez said. "I think the automation is going to improve our accountability and minimize the errors that we might sometimes encounter in our current process."

GDOE began piloting the system at the beginning of the year, and so far it's gone smoothly.

"We are at the point of working out the logistics to go live. That means our vendor and the program areas and payroll and business office are all working together to ensure everything is in place," said Fernandez.

He said the department hopes to go live by August and if all goes well it would be expanded to other areas in GDOE.

"U.S. DOE, I think, will look favorably on that," he said. "We won't know further on their decision until we have them visit with us later this year."

A third-party fiduciary has been overseeing GDOE's management of federal grant funding since 2009. This came after the department was designated as a high-risk recipient of federal funds in 2003.