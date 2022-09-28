GDOE vaccine clinics not seeing many first-time jabs

More families, students and adults continue to be vaccinated at clinics held at public school campuses against the virus that causes COVID-19, even as the island’s COVID-19 positivity rate declines.

The Guam Department of Education has been hosting COVID vaccination clinics at campuses of its secondary schools over the last three weeks.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services, in collaboration with GDOE, wants to boost vaccine rates among school-age children - as the children have about half the vaccination rate of adults on the island.

A total of 45 people, 25 adults and 20 students, received jabs at a clinic stood up Tuesday at Agueda I. Johnston Middle School in Ordot.

Tina Wade, administrative officer at AIJMS, is a mother of three, one of whom resides off island. Two of her children received their second shots of the COVID vaccine.

“Just because I want to protect them,” said Wade. “My children get all shots from newborn all the way until whatever shots they need to take. I’m all for the shots.”

'Nice and busy'

The vaccine clinics hosted by the island’s public school system have been going well in the last few weeks, according to Juliette Quinene, the community health and nursing services administrator at GDOE.

“It has been so nice and busy,” said Quinene. “We have students that were able to vaccinate both with either the first series, right, which is those one or two and/or the boosters. So, and then we also have our employees that wanted to get vaccinated as well and then, of course, it is comprehensive and we want to make sure that access is there, and the school provided that.”

Not many first-timers were seeking the shot at the last four clinics held, she said.

“No, in our school setting, the majority wants boosters right now,” Quinene said. “They already received the first and second dose.”

She encouraged those who have not received the COVID vaccine to get the jab.

“For those who are parents, if you're interested, please come out. Sign the consent. Call the school if you're still filling out a consent form or come down to the school or discuss it more with a provider from Public Health. Reach out to your own pediatrician.”

Another clinic is set for 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

According to information provided to The Guam Daily Post, so far, the clinics have vaccinated 156 individuals over four campuses.