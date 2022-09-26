GDOE: 'Very hectic' school year so far

A little over a month into the new school year, the interim head of the Guam Department of Education is calling it restless.

Acting Superintendent Francis Santos provided a progress report of the public school system to The Guam Daily Post.

“It's been very hectic, I have to say, (at) the least,” Santos said. “But as we continue moving forward, we again want to ensure at all times the safety of our children in the school. I'll just continue moving forward.”

Issues

Concerns about student behavior from the community continue to surface with photos and videos circulating widely on social media platforms displaying fighting and property damage.

GDOE is dealing with the matter, Santos noted.

“We look at every issue at every school with a lot of attention,” Santos said. “Unfortunately, we are having fights at our school, but we are addressing and, of course, working very closely with the leadership, the principals and all the schools trying to get down to figure out what the root causes of our kids to continue fighting in our schools.”

A petition about uniforms for Guam Department of Education schools was created in late August by students of John F. Kennedy High School in Tamuning, after social media posts were made citing sexism, or discrimination against gender or sex.

But, a resolution was recently reached, Santos said.

“The uniform issues specifically to JFKHS have been resolved. And the good news, that was resolved at the school level,” Santos said.

Another issue being addressed by the largest government of Guam agency is break-ins.

Three GDOE properties experienced burglaries in the last few weeks.

“The break-ins at the schools continue on, unfortunately; we have to deal with them,” Santos said. “What we try to do after every break-in, of course, secure schools. We're asking for help from the villagers, if it's your school in your village and if they see something suspicious, call 911.”

School facilities

Infrastructure issues also plague the education agency. Strategies for aging school campuses are in preliminary stages of planning, according to GDOE.

Leaking rooftops, moldy classrooms, fallen chunks of concrete from ceilings and other symptoms of deteriorating facilities may cause some of the 41 GDOE schools to shut down.

"What was expected, as I mentioned, are the possible school closures. The plans for the schools that we are considering shutting down is still in the beginning stages," Santos said. "But, overall, the infrastructure plans are now being addressed by our team as they are looking at all capital improvement projects, or CIP projects, to begin repairs of the school, starting with air conditioning, and then going on to electrical, plumbing and canopies. So those are now in discussion at our level."

Students from Oceanview Middle School in Hågat will move to Southern High School in Sånta Rita-Sumai in December for the rest of the school year. The Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services visited the southern campus and recommended the relocation “because of the heavy smell of mold," according to Post files.

Then on Friday, a video circulating on social media displays video of a student of George Washington High School in Mangilao using a large rock to break one of the school’s toilets, apparently filmed and accompanied by other pupils.

GDOE had not responded to a request for comment as of press time.

Santos, meanwhile, had a positive message to the secondary students of GDOE.

“To the older students, stay focused, the work at hand is getting you educated, and I want you to pay attention to what's around you, know the issues with what we're dealing with, stay diligent and we will get through this together.”