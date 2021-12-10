GDOE: Virtual town hall to address vaccination for kids, other concerns

A pediatrician will be available to answer questions and concerns parents may have regarding COVID-19 vaccination for elementary school students during tonight's town hall meeting.

The Guam Department of Education in conjunction with the Department of Public Health and Social Services will host a virtual town hall meeting tonight at 6 p.m.

GDOE has been working with Public Health to educate parents so they are able to make an informed decision when it comes to the vaccination of children 5 to 11 years old.

There are 17,044 children on island who fall into this age bracket, and of those roughly 13,000 attend public schools.

"Currently 3,659 students have already gotten their first vaccination and 848 of those children have received their second dose, which is 4%" of the age bracket, GDOE Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz said during a media briefing on Thursday.

"At the town hall meeting, we will have Dr. Robert Leon Guerrero, who is a pediatrician, but also the physician for Public Health will be present as well as the GDOE team to answer questions for parents who may have some reluctance or questions relative to vaccinating their children with the Pfizer vaccine," Cruz said.

The informational town hall will only cover vaccination for children ages 5 to 11.

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for this age group opened in November, and since then there have been many opportunities for parents to vaccinate their child.

"The options out there currently are private medical providers and established village clinics that are being advertised around the island," Fernandez said.

Although vaccination is not mandatory for school-aged children, GDOE has been in a position to assist Public Health with the effort by informing families of its availability.

"I think the other issue here is where the parents who do opt to vaccinate their 5- to 11-year-olds, where they would like to have that vaccination done," Fernandez said.

GDOE has considered making vaccination available to students at school sites.

"Perhaps at a school site after hours, whether it's on a weekend or after school, and we've done that in the past. Then the final option, that's something completely new that we are still learning more about, is whether there should be an option to vaccinate students during the school day," Fernandez said.

Vaccination during school hours is not something GDOE is ready to do at this point, but, Fernandez said, they would want parent input first "regarding their willingness to vaccinate their kids, and then also their preference for where they would prefer to get that vaccine."

A Public Health survey was launched last Tuesday regarding vaccination for this age group, but Cruz said the number of responses from parents has been low.

"The survey numbers were quite low. Majority of the parents did not want to have their child vaccinated at the school, however. They wanted to bring their child to a facility that offers vaccination," Cruz said.

GDOE continues to collect responses to the survey and will present that information at tonight's meeting.

"Definitely at the town hall we hope to get more of their concerns and questions relative to the vaccine," Fernandez said.

Parents who would like to provide their input are encouraged to attend the meeting tonight, as GDOE will move forward based on the feedback received.

The informational parent town hall meeting will be held at 6 p.m. via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/99199748915. Because capacity on Zoom is limited to 500 participants, GDOE will also stream live on its Facebook page.