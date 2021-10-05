The Guam Department of Education is hopeful that what looks like a recent plateau in new COVID-19 cases could point to improved conditions that would soon allow students to return to school five days a week.

“At this point, looking at information present by the Joint information Center, it appears that we are hopefully starting to see the flattening of the curve and hopefully we will see further decline in our community risk,” Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

And while the question of extending the current school year has been raised, it’s not something that’s being actively discussed.

According to the Joint Information Center’s Monday night report, there were 257 new cases confirmed from Oct. 2 and Oct. 3, that’s 122 and 135, respectively. That’s a slight decrease from the Sept. 18 and 19 cases, at 154 and 141, respectively; and Aug. 28 and 29 cases, at 174 and 113.

Until conditions improve, however, GDOE students who have opted to attend classes in the traditional classroom setting, are attending school two or three days a week - divided into two groups on campus on alternating days. It’s not the best scenario, but GDOE officials said it’s better than the hard copy model of learning from last year, and it’s accessible to more students than online classes.

“Although it is alternating and time is cut we believe for a large percentage of our families that even two days or three days a week is better than trying to have them go 100% online,” Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Joseph Sanchez said.

GDOE is in the same boat as private and charter schools in trying to operate safely as they navigate another COVID-19 school year.

“With regard to impact on learning, it’s clear that there is going to be a need to resume five days of instruction and use the opportunities available to ensure that the kids are given an opportunity to catch up or reinforce the areas of learning that were impacted by the virus and by the shut down of schools,” Fernandez said.

Extended school year?

The Guam Daily Post asked GDOE officials if face-to-face learners could see an extended school year, considering the lost instructional time last month.

During the recent Guam Education Board meeting, members did raise the issue over whether there should be additional time including the possibility of extending the school year.

“We have not determined the need for additional modification to the school year,” Fernandez said.

GDOE will also have to discuss the matter with the Guam Federation of Teachers Union, as there could be an issue with requiring teachers to work beyond the regular school year.

“Its different when you have a typhoon and you are out for a week, nobody works for that week … there’s no teleworking there’s no online classes,” Sanchez said, explaining the difference in that situation from the recent pandemic-caused shutdown. “Tacking on a week at the end of the year is no problem, because they didn’t work and didn’t get paid so they would work for those five days.”

With the pandemic, because teachers are working in the classroom and online while students are off, teachers are not lacking any hours to cover extra days beyond the school year.

“It would require some discussion with GFT if we wanted to require teachers to extend their year beyond the year by a week or two,” Sanchez said.

If teachers can’t be required to work, then GDOE would have to rely on teachers to volunteer to work extra hours, as they do for the summer school program.

But GDOE admits that recruiting teachers for summer is already a challenge, and extending the school year would double teacher need.