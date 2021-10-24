For the first time in a long time, the Guam Department of Education finally has the money to update its hard copy instructional materials - to include 15-year-old textbooks.

The days of teachers having to create a lesson plan from scratch or surf the internet for resources to support their lessons will soon be over, as GDOE has started to receive and distribute hard copy instructional materials.

“For the first time in a long time, we are going to have books for every single student, we are going to have computers for every single student, we are going to have supplies for students and teachers so they don’t have to pull out of pocket,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said the funding for hard copy instructional materials will last as long as the federal funding - which is three years. But, the assets are expected to last beyond that for six years or more.

"Some of these computers, if we take care of them they can last up to 10 years. We can do a really good job in keeping technology useful. And then our books - teachers think I joke about this, because I say the books will last us the next 15 years. But, I said that’s because that’s how old our current books are,” Sanchez said.

In fact, some of the textbooks in use at GDOE’s 41 public school today, are over 15 years old. But, the reason that they are still being used has little to do with their viability and more to do with GDOE’s repeated budget shortfalls over the years.

“We don’t have the money to replace books on an annual basis. It’s kind of like deferred maintenance, if you don’t have it on an annual basis you just accumulate all of these rusted materials and broken-down materials.” Sanchez said. "It’s the same thing with books."

In previous years, GDOE reported over $30 million in budget shortfalls. This fiscal year, purse strings were even tighter with a shortfall of $25 million in covering educational expenditures.

Throughout the years, GDOE has only been allotted $1.5 million for books on an annual basis, the funds have not been enough to keep the materials updated.

“In order to replace a set of books costs over $6 million, so one year we don’t have and the next year we don’t have it, so we never accumulate,” Sanchez said.

Because the local appropriations aren't enough to buy books and the funds can’t roll over, GDOE has only had the ability to replace missing books and purchasing small sets for some subject areas.

“We have never been able to purchase full sets, this is the first time in a long time. I’ve been with GDOE for the last 25 years, so this is the first time we have been able to buy English and language arts books for every single student,” Sanchez said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

With federal funding, hard copy textbooks and ebooks for reading and writing, as well as math, science and social studies are all headed for students' hands.

“The teachers who have received them are really excited because they actually have it in their hands; it's tangible. The English, language arts and math teachers should already be online, we gave them the electronic resources already,” Sanchez said.

However, not all the hard copy instructional materials have been received, which means some teachers are still skeptical that they’ll get books this school year.

"The good thing about it is that with the English, language arts and math teachers, because they have it in their hands, they can start sharing it with their colleagues,” Sanchez said.

It helps to build hope that books are on the way.

“There’s more hope as opposed to last year when we told them we ordered it and it’s coming soon. Procurement is frustrating to understand because it takes so long to get the materials, but once they come in, there’s so much excitement. Because a lot of teachers have resources that quite frankly, they didn’t have in a really long time,” Sanchez said.

He said that the lack of resources has forced many teachers to devote extra time and money to gathering instructional resources.

“It is time consuming, but now that they have a lot of materials that they can pull from, pick and choose for their class, it can be used as a springboard for them to develop other materials. We know they appreciate the help because this will save them a lot of time and help them with alignment of curriculum among their colleagues. Ultimately, it will give them the time to focus on actual instruction as opposed to having to develop all these materials from scratch,” Sanchez said.

Elementary and middle schools require about 3,000 books per grade level. The number of books needed for secondary schools depends on the course, and ultimately the school administrators identify how many books are needed, Sanchez said..

“The idea is for a core subject area, it's going to be between 27,000 to 30,000 books. Keep in mind, that our student population has gone down substantially, so, there may be some books that have to be stored,” Sanchez said.

According to preliminary student enrollment numbers, there are roughly 26,000 students in GDOE schools. The department is purchasing enough books to cover a set for each student and a set for classrooms in the core subject areas.