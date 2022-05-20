GThe Guam Department of Education has opened communication with the U.S. Department of Education to see if federal funding can be used to pay for the recent 20% increase in educators' pay.

With five months left in fiscal year 2022, GDOE has to figure out where the $10 million will come from to give educators the pay most people agree they deserve.

And the department needs to act fast, as the Educator Pay Plan takes effect May 23 – next week.

Finding $10 million in the department's fiscal 2022 budget is not likely as GDOE already has had to shift federal funds to help alleviate a $45 million shortfall in the local budget.

During GDOE's fiscal 2023 budget hearing, senators asked whether federal funds could cover the gap for the current fiscal year and encouraged Fernandez to reach out to U.S. DOE.

"We are in touch with (U.S. DOE) and are in the process of providing additional information to them as they review our request for using funds for FY22," Fernandez said.

But, he said, pulling funds from federal sources will take away from other projects.

GDOE is utilizing funding from the American Rescue Plan to cover capital improvement projects that have been needed for years. In deferred maintenance alone, GDOE has racked up $107.2 million in the last 10 years, while school improvements and modernization add another $142.5 million.

"Once we get approval, we can provide more details regarding the impact on other projects," Fernandez said.

Although Sen. Telena Nelson encouraged Fernandez to ask U.S. DOE to cover fiscal 2023 as well, GDOE did not make the request.

"We did not request to use federal funds in FY23 for raises that should be addressed in our local appropriation," Fernandez said. "We are not in a position to absorb the impact in our local budget, but we continue to discuss our options."

GDOE isn't searching for the money by itself. Two senators have introduced a new bill to pay for next year's raises. Nelson, chairperson of the legislative committee on education, and Sen. Joe San Agustin, the appropriations chair, authored Bill 305-36, which proposes using $30 million in general fund revenue in fiscal 2023 to fund "the increased pay schedule for school teachers and school administrators that fall within the Educator Pay Plan."

The bill also requires GDOE to submit a report to the speaker on the "cumulative amount of payments" made through the legislative authorization.

Lester Carlson, director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, told The Guam Daily Post he was confident that, should additional local funds be needed to pay for educator raises through the rest of the current fiscal year, the Leon Guerrero administration would be able to provide GDOE the money.

"We have a couple of strings to pull, a couple of above-board options for us to choose from," he said.

One possibility would be for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to invoke her transfer authority to move general fund money into the public school system. The current budget law precludes the governor only from transferring funds out of the department's budget.

Carlson also noted that government coffers are tracking revenue surpluses, even after offsetting general tax collections with lagging special funds depressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing effects on the island's tourism industry.

"So I feel confident in saying that we can solve any funding issues GDOE may run into trying to pay the raises beginning this month through September, without the need for legislation," he said.