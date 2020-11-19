The Guam Department of Education and the Department of Public Health and Social Services are building an internal contact tracing team within the education department, according to Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

"For the past several months, we've had the benefit of our social workers and our nurses working hand-in-hand with Public Health on the front lines and they've received the necessary training and experience conducting the contact tracing," Fernandez said.

GDOE mentioned the initiative during stakeholder presentations held this week, which are meant to gather feedback on plans to potentially reopen schools for face-to-face instruction in January.

If the education department is able to open traditional instruction again, it anticipates those returning employees who have trained with Public Health will be able to support internal contact tracing efforts.

GDOE already works with the health department on contact tracing for other diseases, such as tuberculosis, but timing is particularly important with COVID-19, Fernandez said.

"With TB, where you might have several days or weeks to complete your contact tracing, we know that with COVID-19, once we get a positive we need to address all the contacts immediately so they can quarantine safely. We need to clean and disinfect areas of the school," he said.

Surging cases, confirmation delays

However, over the last couple of weeks, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to soar each day, GDOE has experienced delays confirming cases with Public Health.

When a positive case is reported to GDOE, the education department normally runs the information by Public Health to ensure the case is confirmed as part of the official count, and contact tracing moves afterward, according to Fernandez.

Whereas the typical response time is within 24 hours or a little longer, delays can last three or four days when there are significant spikes in cases, he said.

GDOE employees have been responsible with reporting positive results and the education department still takes precautions prior to confirming cases with Public Health. GDOE understands Public Health's situation and recognizes delays may happen when cases surge, the superintendent said.

While public schools are still closed, a delay of a few days doesn't necessarily matter as much as when students and employees are present on a regular basis, Fernandez said. Moving forward, GDOE recognizes that a dedicated internal team addressing the largest agency in the government of Guam could further alleviate the burden on Public Health, he said.

"What we want to do in building an internal unit is be able to have a much quicker response when it's a DOE student or employee that has to be addressed," Fernandez said.

A confirmation process will still be in place, but Fernandez said GDOE will be working on protocols to close the gap between receiving a positive report and moving into action, and to see if the education department can do that with just documentation from a health care provider without first needing official notification from Public Health.

GDOE would maintain coordination with Public Health and hand over contact tracing efforts at some point, should it need to expand to the larger community, Fernandez said.

This will be a major effort but may also become a model for other agencies, as the broader the tracing capacity, the better it would be for the community, he said.

With students potentially returning to schools in January, mid-to-late December marks the deadline to complete and approve the procedures with Public Health, and set aside time for simulated exercises.

Survey for parents

Beginning this week, GDOE will issue a perception survey for parents, which aims to gather input on the perceived risks of returning to face-to-face classes, familiarity with safety protocols at GDOE, views on school reopening and views on whether parents plan to send students back to school should on-campus instruction resume next year, according to a release from GDOE.

It will also be distributed by schools directly and will be available in Chuukese, CHamoru and Tagalog. Parents are asked to fill out only one survey per school if they have more than one child attending that school.

GDOE also launched an online student survey for distance learning. The results will help the education department improve its online learning model, and a second student curriculum survey focused on the hard copy model will be distributed later this month, a GDOE release stated.

"We encourage all of our parents and students to share their thoughts and feedback with us as we plan for the third and fourth quarter," Fernandez stated in the release. "This input is critical as we grapple with how best to serve our community during this pandemic."