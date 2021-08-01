Every year, the Guam Department of Education hosts a workshop on properly handling and documenting federal funds. This year, a greater emphasis has been placed on accountability as GDOE has received almost half-a-billion dollars from the federal government.

In 2003, the U.S. Department of Education designated GDOE as a high-risk grantee.

At the time, innumerable shortcomings, a weak internal control environment, poor accountability, and failure to complete single audit requirements for fiscal years 1998 to 2002, raised significant concerns that federal funds were not being properly expended and accounted for.

Over the last 18 years, GDOE has made improvements and officials said they're close to getting off of the high-risk designation.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez wants to ensure that it stays that way.

On Thursday, GDOE’s Federal Programs Office hosted the FFY2022 Consolidated Grant and American Rescue Plan - Outlying Areas State Educational Agency Grant Award Notification, Implementation, and Accountability Workshop.

The only difference now, is, in addition to the roughly $46 million in consolidated grant funds, which is the central subject for the workshop, GDOE also has $485 million in grant funds that are on its way and have to be used over the next few years.

In 2020, $41.5 million of CARES Act funding under the Education Stabilization Fund I, was received by GDOE and a second wave of ESF-SEA funding provided $110 million earlier this year. About $287 million of American Rescue Plan funding is headed straight for the island’s public schools.

GDOE is emphasizing to all of its administrators and staff the need to meticulously track each dollar spent.

“Rules haven’t changed. We still need to know what is the allowable uses, manage and account for everything that is purchased and spent with those dollars. Rules are the same, we just have a lot more activities that are going on,” Fernandez said.

GDOE does not want to get into any situation where the use of the funds are questioned.

“At the end of the day, when we open the books the auditor or external sources take a look at what we are doing, everything is by the book,” Fernandez said.

Fernandez, however, said it "is tougher now."

“Because of the amount of support and the amount of activities that we are purchasing and spending the money on is multiplied and probably going to be occupying our time for the next few years,” Fernandez said.

The workshop was for educational leaders and personnel for public, private, charter and post-secondary institutions.