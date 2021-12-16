The Guam Department of Education's $45 million budget shortfall was in the spotlight during an oversight hearing before senators on Wednesday.

Sen. Telena Nelson, chairperson of the committee on education, led the oversight hearing.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez explained GDOE's position and how they ended up with the gap despite receiving COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government.

GDOE submitted a budget request to the Legislature for about $370 million which the department subsequently reduced to $290 million, Fernandez said.

When the Legislature passed the budget and the final approval of the American Rescue Plan funding came through, GDOE was left with a budget that authorizes $206 million in local funding for the current fiscal year.

"That basically leaves $20 million left to fund the rest of the operations. Utilities itself takes up the majority of that and so you're left trying to fund utilities and some other key contracts, food contracts, custodial contracts," Fernandez said.

In fiscal 2020, GDOE's locally funded expenses far exceeded $206 million – at more than $244 million. Locally funded salaries, wages and benefits reached $176 million. Lease payments, including for Tiyan High School, Okkodo High School and John F. Kennedy High School cost $25.3 million; the food management contract was $3.5 million; contractual services cost $10.5 million, retiree health care benefits were at $10.8 million; power cost $10.7 million and water cost $3 million, according to an audit of its finances.

The Guam Education Board came up with a resolution that to fully fund GDOE personnel and pay for all of the department's operational needs - the department would need to fill the gap of about $45 million based on current services being provided to students, Fernandez said.

GDOE has since looked at ways to reduce the $45 million shortfall through austerity measures or alternative sources of funding.

"What we did is we went with the final APR and final budget to go through to see if there were things that we could fund and justify. We did find an amount there that we can use from ARP, the rest has to be managed by either reducing costs internally or seeking additional funding elsewhere," Fernandez said.

But those resources will not always be available and Fernandez said, they will have to deal with that next year.

Last fiscal year, GDOE spent a total of $319 million, of which $75 million came from the federal government. But there are restrictions to what federal funds can be used for.

GDOE is pursuing about $9 million more in federal funds this year, Fernandez said.

And he said GDOE is "cross-leveling employees" – pulling staff from schools with lower enrollment and utilizing them where they are needed more.

Another cost-saving measure GDOE implemented was to hold off on hiring during the first quarter of the fiscal year. However, staffing shortages have plagued GDOE for years. Vacancies within the department were an area of particular interest to senators.

Nelson noted that GDOE had 115 vacancies at the beginning of fiscal 2022. She questioned how many of those positions were filled after the recent GDOE job fair.

Fernandez shared that teacher assistants, community program aides, one-to-one aides and on-call substitute teachers were hired.

"Other than substitutes, all of those are federally funded. Some of them are special education covering one-to-one aides and the others are either consolidated grants or funded through emergency COVID-19 relief funds to support the return to school," Fernandez said.

At the job fair, GDOE had more than 300 open positions to fill. They were able to hire half.

While GDOE picked up 150 hires, Fernandez said those hires would not fill the 115 vacancies previously cited. Instead, only the substitute positions would be factored into that count as the other positions are under federal funds and not funded with the local budget.

Ike Santos, GDOE federal programs administrator, clarified that the positions funded under the American Rescue Plan were 100 full-time, limited-term positions such as teacher assistants, and 100 community program aides.

Nelson was quick to point out the challenge of getting exact information from GDOE.

"You're telling me how much is funded, but you're not telling me how (many were) hired and the amount," Nelson said.

She wanted a definitive answer but GDOE officials were not able to provide that count.

"That's still in the process with personnel, I believe in the recruitment process, there are several that I signed off on to immediately begin but it's still ongoing," Santos said.

Fernandez said they were not given ample time to compile the information.

He said among the new hires were 59 one-to-one aides and 36 community program aides which are federally funded. There were 32 hires for locally funded teacher substitutes, he said.

He said GDOE's Human Resources department was working with the applicants to fill the remaining positions over the next two weeks.