Guam Department of Education internet support for students and families will end today, but is expected to resume in about a week, GDOE announced in a press release.

The Providing Access To Homes Program has been available using a MiFi device from IT&E. GDOE is working with another service provider now to set up the service again.

"Services will be discontinued for approximately one week," GDOE stated in its press release. "Once distribution plans have been agreed upon, families will be informed on dates and locations for distribution."

The program is made possible through funding administered by the U.S. Department of Education – American Rescue Plan to Outlying Areas, administered locally through the GDOE Federal Programs Division.

Parents can contact their children's respective schools for more information, or contact Michelle Camacho at 671-300-1347 or by email to mmcamacho@gdoe.net.