Today, the Guam Education Board will discuss the return to five days a week of in-person instruction for public school students - and whether the plan will be accelerated.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez last week announced that high school students would return to traditional learning hours on Dec. 1. Meanwhile, elementary and middle school students are set to return to in-person classes full-time on Jan. 3.

During a meeting with media partners last week, Fernandez noted that the plan was not set in stone and that parents and stakeholders would have an opportunity to have their voices heard on the matter.

However, a parent-community input session scheduled for Nov. 22 was canceled.

“The Guam Education Board will be addressing the reopening of schools at its Nov. 23 board meeting and would like to conclude this discussion before issuing out further information to the public,” GDOE interim public information officer Michelle Franquez said.

Fernandez said any changes to the plan to include an accelerated return for all students on Dec. 1, would be discussed at today’s board meeting. He further noted that any changes to the timeline would be made tonight.

Parents and other stakeholders still have an opportunity to voice their input. At all regularly scheduled board meetings, time is set aside for a public comment period.

An online petition started by a high school student suggests an alternative and has garnered over 1,910 signatures as of Nov. 22. It was started on Nov. 15.

“We are providing this petition in hopes that the Guam Board of Education will hear out students’ thoughts ... many students like the idea of having upperclassmen – juniors and seniors – attend school in the morning and having underclassmen – freshmen and sophomores – attend later into the day. During these cohorts, we are still able to attend school five days a week, but, in a more safer way for students and staff,” Jay Zablan, wrote in the petition.

The current cohort schedule alternates students' attendance between two groups based on last names, to reduce the number of students on campuses at any given school day by half. It was a measure GDOE took in light of a spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the community. The system has meant that students receive five days of in-person instruction over a two-week period.

The GEB meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at GDOE's central office in Tiyan. Community members can state their comments during the public comment portion of the meeting.