Besides hiring 31 people for $2.7 million to help the unemployed, the Guam Department of Labor also signed a $100,000 agreement to make sure that those who do not have internet-ready computers can still file their unemployment claims online.

Guam Labor's memorandum of agreement calls for the opening of a call center and an unemployment intake and processing center at Guam Community College.

Only the call center is open at this time.

Initial unemployment claims filed as of 11 a.m. Thursday had already reached 10,229, said Labor Special Projects Coordinator Hannah Cho.

That's nearly 43% of the 23,902 employees who lost their job, were furloughed or got a pay reduction as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is based on the reporting of 1,295 employers on hireguam.com as of early Thursday.

Those without a computer and needing help filing an online unemployment claim may have to wait until Monday or later to visit the processing center at GCC.

And once it's open, people are required to make an appointment by phone first, before going there.

80 computers

GCC President Mary Okada, in the governor's June 1 news briefing, said GCC was "ready to go" on May 11, even though the memorandum of agreement was completed only last Friday.

The processing center has 80 internet-ready computers, plus copiers and other supplies, she said. It's at the renovated GCC Building 100.

The $100,000 memorandum of agreement between Guam Labor and GCC, funded by the federal government, includes:

$40,000 for rental of rooms and spaces for the call center, and intake and processing center

$60,000 for operational needs to be drawn down on an as-needed basis

Rodney Fisher, general manager of Renov8 Guam, on Thursday said he's helped some 150 of his neighbors and others he knows by allowing them to use his computers and laptops to file their initial unemployment claims.

It's free of charge, he said, knowing the struggles that people have after losing their jobs or being furloughed because of COVID-19.

"I think it's taking so long for the government to open a center where people without computers can go and apply for unemployment," he told The Guam Daily Post. "I've already helped about 150 people since the application started. When will the government do its part?"

Some mayors' offices and village libraries with internet-ready computers are also working with Guam Labor for staff training, so they can assist residents in filing unemployment claims.

The Federated States of Micronesia Consulate General will also be standing up stations to assist its citizens in filing claims.

Guam Labor had estimated that 38,000 workers would be directly impacted by the pandemic.

Call center

The unemployment program call center, also at GCC's Building 100, opened on Monday.

It's staffed with Guam Labor personnel fielding questions from those who have been having challenges filling out the online application for unemployment claims.

Some applicants continue to vent on social media over the challenges they have faced filing an online application and frustrations with those at the call center, while others were able to file theirs successfully.

The call center is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Labor's Cho said. Call 311 or 735-0527 through 32 during these hours.

Those trying to file an online application on their own, at night, and encountering issues, are advised to email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.

Guam Labor Director Dell'Isola said user errors are the most common issues, whether it be inputting the wrong Social Security number or misunderstanding the questions. System glitches are addressed daily, he said.

Any request for a new or temporary password reset may take a bit of time. Email webadmin@dol.guam.gov.

Definition of 'unemployment,' Q&A

When applying for a claim, applicants need to first understand that the definition of "unemployment" under this process includes those with reduced work hours as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and those who were furloughed, Labor stated.

So when an applicant with reduced work hours enters the start date of their "unemployment," that date means the first day their work hours were reduced because of COVID-19.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee on Thursday released a list of questions and answers from her labor committee's two-hour oversight hearing on the unemployment aid program the prior day. They include:

Question: I made a mistake when filling out the application. How can I make corrections?

Answer: Corrections to a PUA application must be made by a GDOL employee. Call or email.

Q: When will approved unemployment benefits be paid?

A: The Department of Administration is working on the software needed to remit payments both electronically and with paper checks. When this process is finished, the first batch of clean claims will be processed.

Q: My former employer never signed up with GDOL. Will my unemployment application be disqualified?

A: The employer module serves to protect the program from fraud, and helps with future audits. Employees can always submit check stubs and verification letters to help strengthen their claim, but even those with no documentation have the option to self-certify their eligibility.

$2.7M hiring

Under the MOA, Guam Labor will be providing the personnel for the processing and call centers.

Dell'Isola said Labor hired 31 individuals for up to 18 months, for $2.7 million.

Guam Labor's hiring raised concern over alleged lack of advertising for the positions, which pay from some $77,000 to $163,816 for 18 months, so that all job seekers would have had a chance to apply.

The Republican Party of Guam said the unemployment program has become a "political dumping ground," while Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration said the U.S. Department of Labor approved Guam Labor's plan and budgeted expenses.

Guam Labor submitted a $924 million budget to U.S. DOL to locally roll out the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. Of that amount, U.S. Labor approved the release of the initial $276 million.

On Guam, qualified workers could receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July, and up to $345 a week after that through the end of the year.