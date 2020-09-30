GDOL: $15.6M in unemployment aid payouts

Another $15.6 million in unemployment benefits should be able to reach claimants by Friday or early next week for cleared claims filed through Aug. 19, Director David Dell'Isola of the Guam Department of Labor said on Tuesday.

Dell'Isola said this latest batch of unemployment aid payouts includes:

$12.4 million in direct bank deposits

$1.9 million in paper checks

$1.26 million in withholding taxes

The unemployment aid checks will be once again printed using the new Department of Administration advanced check processing system.

Dell'Isola is asking the public to familiarize themselves with the look of the new checks.

Nearly $400 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation has gone out to some 30,000 Guam workers who have been laid off, furloughed or had their work hours cut as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening of PUA satellite offices

Barring any circumstances such as tightened pandemic restrictions, Labor is looking to reopen its PUA satellite locations at the Dededo, Yona and Agat libraries beginning on Monday, Dell'Isola said.

This will be by appointment-only at this time, because of the Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 status.

Calling 311 option 6 is still the best option for making appointments, according to Labor special projects coordinator Hannah Cho.

Claimants can still call 988-3672, 788-0729 and 689-1872, she said.

For next week's appointments, the Dededo library is just about full but there are still openings at the Yona and Agat libraries, Cho said.