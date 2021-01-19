$20.9 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Lost Wages Assistance funding will be deposited into the bank accounts of displaced workers whose jobs were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic before the end of the week or by early next week, the Guam Department of Labor announced on Tuesday.

The deposit marks the first PUA batch of 2021.

Of that amount, $20.8 million comes from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, and $142,000 comes from the Lost Wages Assistance program.

This batch also includes new applications from the extended COVID relief package. Late last week the PUA application reopened on hireguam.com for qualified claimants to file a new application or continue an existing claim.

“I’m happy that this batch ran smoothly with the new system in place so that we can get our people paid. We’re ahead of most of the states by having the new policy implemented and running successfully,” stated Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

The director also said he is working closely with the governor and Congressman Michael San Nicolas to clarify language in the new COVID relief package that could affect thousands of Guam's workforce by disqualifying those still working at reduced hours.

“I want to thank the public for understanding the situation and not filing a claim yet if you fall into that category. The governor, the delegate and I have been communicating with the US Department of Labor, the Biden administration and other members of Congress to try and get this corrected," said Dell'Isola. "There are a lot of things happening right now to try and get people assistance as the new administration steps in. We have received good feedback and we remain as one Guam. We are making it our top priority to work together until we find a solution."