GDOL: 93K fraud claims skew unemployment aid data; $635.8M total payments

Guam's total federal pandemic unemployment aid payments have reached $635.8 million, inclusive of the latest claims batched, Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola told the Guam Daily Post on Wednesday.

The following day, his department released unemployment aid statistics showing more than $567.2 million in payments made from June 2020 to March 15, 2021, and "about 29,000 claimants" as of Feb. 24, 2021.

The Guam Department of Labor said the numbers are "not completely accurate" because of the more than 93,000 fraudulent claims that attacked the hireguam.com system.

"We were hit by fraud from every angle in every way possible," Dell'Isola said in a statement Thursday.

Fraud came in the form of identify theft, people using fake Guam addresses, fake names and ethnicities.

"While the agency staff has worked hard to filter out fraudulent data, the system-generated breakdowns are still slightly skewed. Please use these numbers as an approximate snapshot of Guam's pandemic unemployment claimants," Dell'Isola said.

For Guam, unemployment aid is so far the largest pandemic-related relief program funded by the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Labor approved a $945 million budget for Guam for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs.

Many on Guam were saved from hunger, homelessness and deeper financial troubles as a result of receiving PUA and FPUC benefits, as well as Lost Wages Assistance under FEMA.

Here are some June 2020 to March 2020 statistics from GDOL:

• 12,418 individuals getting PUA were on reduced work hours

• 9,450 PUA recipients stated they're completely unemployed

• 6,334 stated they were furloughed

• Of $567.2 million paid out as of March 15, $280.2 million was for PUA; $253 million was for FPUC; and $33.8 million was for lost wages assistance

• The largest batch of payments was for the week ending June 27, 2020, at $77.7 million, followed by $61.2 million paid out for the week ending Aug. 8, 2020

• Of about 29,000 claimants, 15,291 were female, 13,345 male, and 136 opted not to disclose their gender

• 18,128 of the claimants were in the 25-54 age category

• 5,373 claimants were senior citizens 55 years and older

• 5,273 were 16 to 24 years old

• in terms of the largest ethnic groups, 11,834 were Filipinos; 9,124 were Chamorro/Guamanian; and 5,174 from the Federated States of Micronesia

• 13,625 of the claimants received a high school diploma; 4,882 had attended some college but did not complete it; the smallest group, 36, received their doctorate degrees.

• 131,973 initial claims were filed between May 30, 2020, and March 6, 2021. Within the same period, 2.7 million-plus continued weekly claims were filed

• 5,689 claims had unresolved issues

• 636 appeals were filed by those whose claims didn't go through

GDOL anticipated up to 38,000 workers would be negatively impacted by COVID-19. As of March 15, the number of pandemic employer separation notices collected was 33,981.