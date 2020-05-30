GDOL announces "soft launch" of unemployment benefits though residents warned not to apply yet

The applications for unemployment benefits are online but the Guam Department of Labor “does not encourage applicants to file a claim for unemployment just yet.”

“Applications filed prior to the formal launch of the online program may result in errors that could delay the qualification process,” labor officials warn.

An official announcement will be forthcoming Monday.

The soft launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance employee online application will allow GDOL to “work out remaining bugs in the program,” according to a press release.

GDOL also is still setting up the main processing center.