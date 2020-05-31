The applications for unemployment benefits are online but the Guam Department of Labor “does not encourage applicants to file a claim for unemployment just yet.”

“Applications filed prior to the formal launch of the online program may result in errors that could delay the qualification process,” labor officials stated in a press release distributed on Saturday night.

The soft launch of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance employee online application will allow GDOL to “work out remaining bugs in the program,” according to a press release. GDOL also is still setting up the main processing center.

Once the system is up and running, the nearly 22,000 workers needing federal unemployment benefits can seek help from their mayor's office during the weekdays if they need a computer with an internet connection to submit the online application. Applications for unemployment benefits will be done online in an effort to reduce the possibility of spreading the novel coronavirus, officials have said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in her Friday news briefing, said the unemployment money is already available, referring to $276 million now with GovGuam to pay unemployment benefits.

However, it's just a matter of when the system will actually go live.

The governor said once the application is filed, it won't necessarily take 21 days for the worker to receive the unemployment benefits. It can be much shorter than that, she said.

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola has been encouraging employers to register now on hireguam.gov, and to make computers with internet connection available for their workers.

As of Friday morning, 21,931 employees were laid off, furloughed or got pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, based on data from 1,162 employers who registered on hireguam.com.

That's nearly 58% of Labor's initial estimate of 38,000 workers affected.

The nearly 22,000 affected employees, however, still does not include self-employed individuals who are also eligible to apply for unemployment benefits. They include real estate agents, cosmetologists and entertainers.

Barrigada Mayor June Blas said the village has two desktop computers that can be used by Barrigada residents who want to file the online application.

As of Friday, however, these computers still need to be hooked up to the internet.

"I'm working on getting it up and running," Blas said. She's also been in contact with Guam Labor for assistance.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann opened a COVID-19 help center on May 12 to help residents receive or apply for public benefits and the disaster relief assistance program, as well as provide access to a computer so they can soon file an application for unemployment benefits.

This, however, is by appointment only and strictly for Sinajana residents. The COVID-19 help center is open only from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares said residents can apply online using village libraries if they do not have internet access at home.

Residents of other villages are advised to call their mayor's office to see what assistance is available for the online application process.

Displaced workers are eligible to receive up to $945 a week in federal unemployment benefits through July, and up to $345 a week after that through the end of the year.

To make the online application process easier, employees are encouraged to prepare all or most of the following documents for their PUA and FPUC benefits application:

a photo ID

recent pay stubs

letter from their employer

For the self-employed:

current business licenses, contracts and invoices

1099 tax forms

billing statements to their customers

mayor/client verification

recent advertisements or articles related to their service

bank receipts showing deposits.

Not all documents are required, but more will strengthen the application, Guam Labor has said.

U.S. Labor has released the initial $276 million to pay for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs that Guam Labor is rolling out locally. The local agency applied for a $924 million budget.