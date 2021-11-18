The Guam Workforce Development Board approved a new list of institutions that can receive financial support for teaching skills to local workers.

The government’s official eligible training providers list is updated regularly, and is a part of the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, which gives states and territories grants to coordinate the needs of both job seekers and employers.

Companies who make the local list can offer government-subsidized training for workforce development. Participants in Guam Department of Labor employment programs are usually referred to these businesses to help learn skills that are required for available jobs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Now more than ever, establishing workforce development programs has become a priority due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Guam economy needs to recover and industries and sectors have been identified needing attention for workforce development,” the department wrote in a 2020 strategic plan that covers the program.

The eligible trainers approved by the board previously have offered classes for a variety of careers:

• Certified pharmacy technician.

• Home aid caregiver.

• Medical billing and coding.

• Automotive technology.

• Plumbing.

• Heavy equipment operations.

• Professional crisis management.

• Bartending.

• Hotel front office operations.

• Customer service.

• Bank teller.

The diversity ensures “consumer choice for occupational skills training is provided for all areas,” GDOL’s 2020 strategic plan states.

The new list of providers approved Wednesday is valid through 2022, and will be subject to renewal in 2023.

Eligible businesses, nonprofit organizations, and schools include the GCA Trades Academy, Pacific Human Resource Services, Guam Marianas Training Center, Guam International Training Center, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association, Asmuyao Community School, New Horizons Guam, The Tax Shelter, Guam Community College and the University of Guam. Many of these providers are carryovers from 2019 and 2020.

The list of training programs authorized for each approved provider was not available as of press time.