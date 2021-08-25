GDOL: Delay in 3-month payroll subsidy program

The launch of a government plan to help businesses pay pandemic-hit workers' wages, which is up to $9.25 an hour for up to three months, has been delayed, according to Director David Dell'Isola of the Guam Department of Labor.

This comes at a time when the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance coverage for thousands of Guam workers ends in less than two weeks, on Sept. 4.

Dell'Isola said it's up to Congress to extend PUA, but as of Monday no decision had been made. Dell'Isola said his agency is ready for any such move.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Dell'Isola, meanwhile, announced Bisnes Para i Taotao in June, hoping the payroll subsidy program will help businesses fill their job vacancies and get PUA claimants back to work.

Guam Labor officials initially thought the application process could start by late July or early August, and that funds could be released starting in October.

Dell'Isola on Monday said the GDOL program is "delayed and will be reevaluated after the (Guam Economic Development Authority) program rolls out."

GDOL has been working with GEDA for a single application for any employer applying for both the payroll subsidy program and GEDA's new small business pandemic assistance grant.

Both GEDA and GDOL programs rely on funds from the American Rescue Plan.

GDOL, which administers the PUA, has been working on the payroll subsidy program for months.

The program, depending on the ARP funding the governor releases, seeks to employ or re-employ some 5,000 workers by paying for all or a portion of their hourly pay for up to 480 hours or three months. That could be about $22 million.