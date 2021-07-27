GDOL: Fear of COVID-19 not an excuse to keep jobless benefits

Claiming underlying health conditions is not a reason for a Pandemic Unemployment Assistance recipient to be exempted from the month-long work search requirement starting Aug. 1, Labor Director David Dell'Isola said.

Dell'Isola said instead of finding ways to get an exemption from making three job search contacts every week, PUA claimants should make every effort to start finding jobs so they can continue to get assistance and prepare themselves for the end of PUA on Sept. 4.

"Fear of COVID-19 is not an excuse to continue to get unemployment benefits," Dell'Isola said.

He said the medical waiver for "able and available" individuals would apply, but that must be supported by documentation from a doctor and adjudicated by the Guam Department of Labor.

"It must be adjudicated on a case by case basis," he said.

PUA claimants who would use "underlying condition" to try to get exemption from the work search requirement could also open themselves up to further review of their claims, he said.

If GDOL finds out that the reason for getting PUA from the start was based on a COVID-19 reason that's not qualified, then that person could end up being required to return all the federal unemployment benefits the person has received.

This is something that Dell'Isola said GDOL wants to avoid, but once discrepancies are seen, "they cannot be unseen."

Under federal law and requirements, one is deemed eligible for PUA benefits if that person is able and available for work – unless that person's COVID-19 qualifying reason is due to a pandemic-related illness.

Guam’s PUA program is required to operate using regulations from Hawaii, and Guam's work search requirements are guided by Hawaii regulations.

PUA claimants who fail to do at least three job searches a week starting on Aug. 1 could be disqualified from getting federal unemployment benefits that week.

This early, some who have been receiving PUA said their underlying conditions would prevent them from doing job searches because they may contract COVID-19, but GDOL said it will be keeping a close look at this.

"Many people claim that they have underlying conditions and many are not supported by medical advice, thus the need for proper fact-finding and adjudication," Dell'Isola said.

Claiming underlying conditions "isn't a qualifying PUA reason," he said. "It has to be unemployed because of COVID."

Some 12,000 to 13,000 individuals continue to receive PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, down from about 28,000 at the program's peak.

The maximum amount that a PUA and FPUC recipient on Guam receives is $645 a week.

PUA recipients who are self-employed or currently working at reduced hours and have reported earnings for the week are exempted from the job search requirement.

The acceptable work search contacts, according to GDOL, are:

Applying for work, submitting resumes or interviewing with potential employers.

Registering for work with a private employment agency or placement facility of a school, college or university;

Using employment resources available at employment offices that identify the individual’s skills in occupations in demand in the local labor market area;

Attending job search seminars, job clubs, or other employment workshops that offer instruction in improving an individual’s skills for seeking and obtaining employment; and

Conducting other work search activities which are made by individuals in the same or similar occupation who are genuinely interested in obtaining work or as may be provided by the department.

The form needed to keep one's search record is available for download at https://dol.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/worksearch.pdf.

A PUA claimant must upload the record of contacts to his or her PUA account every two weeks to assist PUA staff in resolving any issues quickly.

At some point, one may be contacted by PUA staff to review those records, GDOL said. Detailed guidance is available at https://dol.guam.gov/claimant-guidance-on-work-search-requirement.