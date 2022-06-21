GDOL hosts job workshop today, prepares job seekers for the hunt

As more businesses reopen after COVID-19-caused closures, there are more job opportunities and the Guam Department of Labor is offering free employment training sessions to help equip Guamanians to find a potential job and get hired.

Two workshops will be held at the American Job Center - the first workshop will be held today and the second workshop is scheduled for June 28.

GDOL officials said participants will be trained to write effective resumes and get some practice with interviews. Participants also will learn how to dress professionally to impress a potential employer.

The three-hour workshops will be led by professionals who know what job interviewers are looking for and will help boost the marketability of the job seekers in order to bring steady economic growth back to the island.

“With careful planning and strategic investments, we are seeing more businesses opening up and more job opportunities becoming available to those working toward a better life,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in a press release. “Our island is welcoming steady economic growth and, by strengthening our workforce, we will uplift the quality of life for us all and secure our continued progress.”

According to Adelup, this is the government's first such training in 15 years.

“Our Administration is taking action to provide training for the unemployed and underemployed to refine their skills and pursue greater opportunities–and this is just one of the many actions we are taking to spur job growth,” the Lt. Governor Josh Tenorio said.

The workshops are hosted by the American Job Center in partnership with the Society for Human Resource Management Guam Chapter.