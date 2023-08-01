GDOL issues qualifications for typhoon unemployment relief

Information on the Disaster Unemployment Assistance program, including requirements and where to apply, is expected to be issued in the coming weeks as the DUA system is being prepared for launch.

But in the meantime, the Guam Department of Labor has released some guidance on who may qualify for the program.

To be eligible for the financial aid, an individual must be unemployed or partially unemployed at their ongoing employment or self-employment "as a direct result" of Typhoon Mawar - or must be prevented from commencing employment or self-employment, a release from GDOL stated.

According to the release, an unemployed worker is one who worked in or was scheduled to work at the time of the typhoon and whose principal source of income and livelihood is dependent upon the worker's employment for wages.

A worker's full or partial unemployment will be considered to have been caused by the typhoon if, as a direct result, the worker:

• Has a week of unemployment following the date the major disaster began.

• Is unable to reach the place of employment.

• Was to have started work and does not have the job or is unable to reach the job.

• Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the major disaster.

An unemployed self-employed individual is someone who was employed or was to commence employment at the time the disaster began, and whose principal source of income and livelihood is dependent upon the individual's performance in self-employment.

The unemployment of a self-employed individual is caused by the typhoon if the individual:

• Has a week of unemployment following the date the disaster began as a direct result of the major disaster.

• Is unable to reach the place where services as a self-employed individual are performed as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar.

• Was to commence regular services as a self-employed individual, but does not have a place or is unable to reach the place where the services were to be performed.

• Cannot perform services because of an injury caused as a direct result of the major disaster.

A sample employer's verification of unemployment form is available online at dol.guam.gov/DUA.

"Individuals who were unemployed as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar can use this form along with other documentation to show proof of unemployment once DUA is officially announced and launched. Verification of unemployment must be completed by the unemployed individual’s employer," the GDOL release stated.

Individuals registered on hireguam.com should take steps to ensure their accounts are active.

"If you are unable to log on or reset your password, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov for assistance," the release stated. "If you think you will be applying for DUA benefits as a direct result of Typhoon Mawar and do not have an account, register today at hireguam.com. For more information, contact the Guam Department of Labor at 671-475-7000/1 or visit dol.guam.gov."

DUA and SNAP

Guam can exclude Disaster Unemployment Assistance as counting as income for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to Carlos Pangelinan, an official with the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"Section 312(d) of the Stafford Act states, 'Federal major disaster and emergency assistance provided to individuals and families under this act, and comparable disaster assistance provided by states, local governments, and disaster assistance organizations, shall not be considered as income or a resource when determining eligibility for or benefit levels under federally funded income assistance or resource-tested benefit programs,'" Pangelinan stated.