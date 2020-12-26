The last day to file for the current Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program will be Dec. 27.

The Guam Department of Labor sent out the reminder that no new PUA applications can be established after that date.

“Guam’s first ever unemployment program is sunsetting. If you have not yet applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and your employment was directly affected by the coronavirus, I urge you to open your application by Dec. 27 so you can avail of the financial benefits of the program,” said Department of Labor Director David Dell’Isola.

Displaced workers who have already established a claim and are receiving benefits may still claim weeks up to and including the week of Dec. 26 by that deadline.

The program paid out more than $500 million in financial assistance in just six months to dislocated workers who lost work due to a global health crisis, the agency stated.

The department set up and administered the unemployment program in four months, something that most other local governments didn’t have to worry about as they were able to integrate the pandemic assistance program into existing programs, the agency reiterated.

Guam didn’t have an unemployment assistance program prior to the current pandemic.

“GDOL has dedicated all efforts into helping individuals who have been affected by COVID-19 and will continue to do so beyond the deadline,” according to the press release.

“Again, the Guam Department of Labor is putting extra effort into problem claims.”

No help yet?

Applicants who have not received their initial PUA payment amount, are asked to send an email to pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov with the subject line reading — “Urgent: Initial Claim Payment Request.”

Include your full name and claim number. For applicants with open issues, please call 311 for assistance. The hotline will remain active after the Dec. 27 deadline.

“We will still adjudicate and fix problem claims into the new year for applicants who have filed by the deadline. We will also prepare to implement and administer the second unemployment program if and when it is signed into law. We won’t stop serving the people of Guam and will extend help to one another throughout this pandemic. The Guam Department of Labor team and I wish everyone a Merry Christmas and happy holidays,” Dell’Isola added.