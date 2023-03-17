GDOL: More jobs, unemployment down

Guam has come a long way since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the island’s economy to come to a screeching halt, when shuttered businesses left many without a job.

Guam Department of Labor officials said the island continues to make progress on the path to economic recovery with more people securing jobs, dropping the unemployment rate, despite reporting 49,330 local residents of working age who do not want a job.

"A steady path of decline" was seen in Guam’s unemployment rate, GDOL said in a press release issued Wednesday, falling "from 4.4% to 4.0% in December 2022."

The drop represents a reduction of 3.2 percentage points from December 2021, when the unemployment rate was 7.2%.

The current employment information, available in DOL’s December 2022 preliminary statistics report, shows the number of jobs available on island increased by 849 in the three months since the prior report in September.

While federal and GovGuam employment were virtually unchanged over the last quarter of 2022, in the private sector, employment increased over the year in various industries. The greatest increase was seen in the construction industry, which gained 1,340 jobs. Hotels added 1,050 jobs, retail 340 and transportation and public utilities saw 140 additional jobs.

This brought a total increase in available jobs by the end of 2022 to 3,190, according to the report.

The report of the unemployment situation on Guam, which provides data from that same period, showed 2,900 people, age 16 and over, were unemployed. The downward trend is in line with what GDOL has "seen over the last eight quarters since the pandemic high figures occurred in December 2020.”

The unemployment report highlighted, out of the 2,900 unemployed, teenagers made up 42.9% and immigrants accounted for 5.7%.

However, 49,330 working-age residents surveyed said they "did not want a job,” during the reporting period. This figure does not factor into formal unemployment rates. When surveyed by the government of Guam in December 2022, for 415 of those residents, the inability to arrange for child care factored into them not wanting a job.

Nonetheless, a decline was seen as compared to the previous year.

“The December 2022 unemployment rate reflected a decrease in the number of persons unemployed due to an increase in employment and a decrease in the number of persons that were out of the labor force. The number of persons not in the labor force decreased from 51,950 to 49,740 in December 2022,” the Labor Department said in the report.

'Two strongest years of job growth'

It’s “great news” for the island’s economy, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a release from her office, adding that the decline is evidence that the administration's economic plan is working.

“We have just finished the two strongest years of job growth in our island’s history, and we are seeing a transition to steady and stable growth. We still have work to do to bring down inflation and help the families most impacted by the cost of living, but we are moving in the right direction,” the governor said.

In addition to declines in unemployment and increases in the number of jobs on the market, GDOL also saw an increase in the number of hours employed people worked, as more work schedules resumed.

"The employment increases are driven by substantial tourist arrival recovery and increased construction both civilian and defense-related. As of January 31, 2023, according to Guam Visitors Bureau arrival counts, Korean tourist arrivals have recovered to over 57% of the January pre-pandemic levels. Japan tourist arrivals have also increased over the year, although at a slower pace,” Gary Hiles, GDOL chief economist, said in the governor's release.