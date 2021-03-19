Besides former Guam Department of Labor employee Jerome Michael Cruz's admission of theft of Pandemic Unemployment Assistance funds, there are other cases related to federal unemployment benefits currently under investigation, GDOL Director David Dell'Isola said on Wednesday.

Dell'Isola is in charge of the single-largest pandemic relief aid program for Guam, amounting to more than $900 million.

Of the total budgeted amount, about $596 million has been distributed to more than 30,000 workers who were affected by the pandemic.

This includes the $21.7 million in claims batched this week for payments, which should be able to reach workers by Friday or early next week.

With massive pandemic relief funds made available to Guam, exceeding $1 billion in 2020 alone, it became a target for fraud and theft.

Dell'Isola said his department discovered cases related to unemployment benefits and referred them to appropriate local and federal agencies.

"(Cruz) is the only employee, but it's not the only case we're working on with the FBI, the attorney general's office and the Office of Inspector General," Dell'Isola said.

GDOL has been hit with more than 90,000 attempts to defraud the unemployment claims, mostly coming from off island. They were flagged and not paid.

It could take months or years to complete investigations related to PUA, but Dell'Isola is thankful for the swift federal investigation into a former GDOL employee.

Cruz admitted in a federal case that while being a GDOL employee, he stole $10,935 in unemployment benefits in September 2020 by claiming he was jobless.

He also admitted to diverting $2,415 in electronic benefit payments for other claimants to bank accounts he controlled. He attempted to divert another $79,650 before they were flagged.

'Hold off on filing a claim'

Dell'Isola said while attempted fraud and alleged thefts impact GDOL, its main focus is to be able to distribute federal unemployment benefits to eligible claimants even as the PUA program is extended through Sept. 4.

The program would have ended on March 14.

But PUA claimants should hold off on filing additional claims under the American Rescue Plan or tier 3 PUA until GDOL gives the go-signal, Dell'Isola said on Wednesday.

GDOL is still waiting for guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor about the "base change" and Dell'Isola is hoping the claims filing can reopen before the next planned batching of claims on March 30.

Additional funding

Dell'Isola also said GDOL still has enough funding for PUA and FPUC drawdown for about two months, and will be requesting additional allotments before the money is exhausted.

"I've already started the process of running the numbers to see what we probably need, the amount we need to request, to take us all the way to September," he said.