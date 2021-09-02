GDOL: Parents may claim PUA, exempt from job search over abrupt school closures

Parents and guardians who have to stay home because of the abrupt closures of schools over rising COVID-19 cases, may be eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the Guam Department of Labor announced on Thursday afternoon.

In addition, they may be exempt from the weekly job search requirement during the last week of the PUA program.

The eligible work week is Aug. 29 to Sept. 4, GDOL said.

This is also the last week of PUA eligibility.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered, effective this week, the closures of pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade schools for in-person learning.

Working parents said there wasn't much time for them to prepare for the abrupt school closures, and some had to inform employers they may have to resign to stay home and guide their children doing online learning.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola, in a statement, said to qualify for PUA, parents or guardians must have primary caregiving responsibility and be on unpaid leave due to lack of childcare, which is required for the individual to work.

"Since schools were abruptly closed due to executive order to contain the spread of COVID-19, we will allow parents and guardians to claim for assistance and will also allow them to be exempted from the work search criteria," Dell’Isola said in a statement.

While PUA ends Sept. 4, the hireguam.com system will still be available for applicants to finish up their claims.

Those who qualify but have not yet filed a claim have until Oct. 4 to apply.

GDOL said for more information or questions about PUA:

Call 311, 735-0527 or 735-0532 on weekdays.

For login issues, email webadmin@dol.guam.gov.

For claim or weekly certification issues, email pua.hotline@dol.guam.gov.

The U.S. Department of Labor authorized more than $1 billion for Guam's PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs, of which nearly $800 million has been processed and paid out to pandemic-hit workers.

This story will be updated.