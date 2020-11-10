GDOL processes $9.9M in unemployment assistance checks

Another $9.9 million in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance will hit bank accounts and mailboxes late this week or early next week, according to the Guam Department of Labor.

The GDOL ran its most recent batch for cleared claims through Sept. 10. Of the $9.9 million, $7.9 million will be in direct deposits, $1.2 million will be in paper checks and about $802,000 will be in federal withholding taxes, according to the press release.

“I’m glad that we were able to get this money out which brings us to almost $425 million in total unemployment benefits and taxes paid. My priority has always been to continue to get the money out and I’m happy we were able to get out this week’s batch successfully,” said GDOL Director David Dell’Isola.

The department will continue to draw down funds from the federal government as claims are scrubbed and cleared.