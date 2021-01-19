GDOL: Report those who refuse to return to work

Who to call Employers can call 311 to report workers who refuse to work.

Public notices will be out soon for employers to report workers who are receiving unemployment assistance and refuse to return to work after they're asked to do so, Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said on Monday.

Monday marked Guam's shift to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, lifting more COVID-19 restrictions to reopen the economy and get more workers back on the job.

The weekly job-search requirement as a condition of getting unemployment aid is still waived under PCOR2, Dell'Isola said.

Employees on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, however, must return to work when their employer asks them to do so or they risk losing their PUA.

"Once Labor validated that employees don't want to go back to work with no valid COVID-related reason, their PUA gets turned off," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

Labor will verify the employers' reporting, and verify the reason the employee on PUA refuses to go back to work.

The governor allowed more businesses to reopen or to open more widely with COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Schools resume in-person classes today and daycare centers have been allowed to operate.

This also means employers need their workers to return to work or to resume regular work hours, Dell'Isola said.

Work habits

The requirement for employers to report their non-cooperating workers has been in place from the start, but employers have chosen to not follow the PUA guidelines out of sympathy to families during PCOR1, Dell'Isola said.

"Maybe employees got used to staying home. It's always going to be reaffirmation of work habits," Dell'Isola said. "I have employers telling me they cut them off instantly when they refuse to work and there are those who say they just call other employees to work instead. And the refusing employees to get PUA. That's not supposed to be."

The public notices on newspapers and radio will have specific instructions for employers.

Helping those on reduced hours

Dell'Isola, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Del. Michael San Nicolas have come together to find a way to help those still on extremely reduced work hours.

"All three of us are in agreement," he said, "Trying to look for a solution, and to fix this as quickly as possible."

On Wednesday, the three of them will have a phone conference with a key regional USDOL official and a USDOL expert on unemployment insurance to see whether something can be done administratively to allow those on reduced work hours to still be eligible for PUA.

The unemployment insurance expert with USDOL is the same official, according to Dell'Isola, who previously lauded GDOL for establishing the equivalent of an unemployment insurance program in three months, which normally takes two to five years to do.

Guam officials are also looking to address the concern with the incoming Biden administration.

Under the extended unemployment programs through March 13, those on reduced work hours are not eligible to receive $345 in PUA and $300 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation following U.S. Department of Labor guidelines.

Thousands are cut off from getting PUA as a result.

Many are still working 20 hours a week or getting pay of $200 or less a week, compared to those getting $645 in total PUA and FPUC weekly until March.

Suggestion to employers

In 2020, those on reduced work hours were eligible to apply for and get PUA.

As COVID-19 restrictions started easing, many employers started calling back workers but allowed them to work reduced work hours so they can still qualify for PUA, Dell'Isola said.

With PUA no longer an option for those on reduced work hours, Dell'Isola said he can only make suggestions for employers to make the decision to save their business and help as many workers as possible by:

allowing some of the most reliable employees to get back to 40 hours a week so they can survive without PUA.

letting go of other employees who can continue to receive PUA, until the business can re-employ them.

It's a suggestion that other officials have brought up in recent days, and senators would also have the opportunity to direct questions to Labor about the PUA program, including its eligibility requirements.

Sen. Sabina Perez, the new chairwoman of the legislative committee with oversight of labor, on Monday said her committee will hold either an oversight or an informational hearing on Labor's PUA program depending on the outcome of initial communication with Dell'Isola.

Just like other GovGuam officials, Perez is looking forward to a solution to bring those on reduced work hours back on the PUA program.

PUA payments next week

Today, GDOL will batch thousands of claims for payment. These benefits, covering cleared claims through Jan. 13, could reach claimants by next week, Dell'Isola said.

"All claims up to Jan. 13 that have been filed will be paid. We are waiting to see how that's going to come out and how much that's going to be, so we're staging ourselves for another drawdown from our main PUA balances," Dell'Isola said.

Unemployment claims filing reopened on Friday.

Sharlene Ngirarois, who's been volunteering to help others navigate the PUA through a Facebook group with 3,700-plus members, said for the most part, members were able to file "from the point where they left off."

"But lots are, shall we say, stubborn about the reduced hours," she said. "I just wish the others would understand Director Dell'Isola's point and stop blaming him. He is only following the rules."

Dell'Isola said he's been following the USDOL's revised Jan. 8 PUA guidelines that essentially exclude those on reduced work hours from getting PUA.

At the end of the day, Ngirarois said, it's always good to have a paying job, with the hope that work hours will soon increase to make up for the PUA they used to get as a supplement to their income.