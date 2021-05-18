The Guam Department of Labor is working with local contractors who need H-2B, or skilled foreign workers, for construction projects within the confines of the new guidelines provided by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

GDOL Director David Dell’Isola said USCIS’ guidance for the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions that allow H-2B workers to come to Guam to work on projects that “support or are adversely affected by the military realignment.”

“Guam DOL welcomes this guidance which will assist contractors on Guam get the badly needed supplemental skilled workers needed for ongoing and future contracting activity,” Dell’Isola stated. “We expect that employers will soon submit applications to USCIS using the new flexibility.

“In the coming weeks and months Guam DOL will do its best to support the industry by helping bring all the relevant stakeholders together to collaborate in meeting any requirements which USCIS may impose,” he added.

Guam Congressman Michael San Nicolas said the federal guidance is inconsistent to the NDAA for fiscal 2021. He said it provides too narrow a definition for what non-military projects local contractors can hire skilled foreign workers to work on.

San Nicolas stated the 2021 NDAA expanded what was allowed in terms of bringing in H-2B workers to include "projects adversely affected by the buildup."

"This is the key language to open it up to civilian projects," the congressman said.

The May 13 guidance states that requests for skilled foreign workers must be for projects “for labor or services for construction, repairs, renovations, or facility services must be supporting, associated with, directly connected to, or adversely affected by the military realignment.”

“It cannot be only incidentally or tangentially related to the realignment. The claimed relationship to the military realignment, whether directly connected to, associated with, supporting, or adversely affected by, cannot be purely speculative (that is, based on assertions with no documentation to support the claim). If the contract or subcontract includes multiple service or labor projects, all such projects must have at least one of the above-described relationships to the military realignment.”