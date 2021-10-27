GDOL: Today last day to file weekly claims

Today is the last day for Guamanians who've applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance to file weekly claims.

"It's a big day," said Guam Department of Labor Director Dave Dell'Isola, saying it's "the last date that a claimant can make sure he or she gets all the weekly claims in."

He said even if there are concerns or other issues with the claims, it's important they are filed first and then any of those issues can be addressed in the coming weeks.

"After the 27th, if you didn't file for those weeks you can't get payment for those weeks," he added. "There's no more extensions after (today)."

GDOL stood up the unemployment programs last year in response to the global pandemic that shut down the island and caused thousands of Guamanians to lose their jobs or lose work hours.

The federal government approved a budget of more than $1 billion for the locally administered program, making it Guam's single largest pandemic relief program. The program is now winding down and as GDOL finalizes the last claims and addresses remaining appeals, they're turning more of their focus on required audits and reports.

Dell'Isola said thus far, the federally funded PUA has provided more than $806 million in financial assistance to roughly 30,795 Guam workers.

That amount includes this week's batch of claims, which totals about $791,000 – a relatively low amount as the agency winds down the program. That total breaks down to:

• Pandemic unemployment assistance: $398,000

• Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation: $385,000

• Lost Wages Assistance: $7,200

There's also $65,000 paid to the local government in withholding taxes, he said.

Winding down

Biweekly claims once exceeded $20 million, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

Dell'Isola said the dollar amounts for the batches shrank considerably after the Sept. 4 deadline to file for unemployment benefits.

"They'll continue to shrink after Oct. 27," he said, noting the agency anticipates a couple hundred people and perhaps more will need assistance filing their final weekly claims at the last minute, but with no new claims being filed the program will then focus on close-out reports.

With respect to payout of filed claims, the final deadline is March 31, 2022, he said.

"I feel fairly confident that we'll be done before that," he said.

He added that the agency is addressing several hundred appeals but also anticipates those will be settled soon. The program is expected to fully close down in June 2022.

Audits and fraud

Dell'Isola said with about $806 million in federal funds paid out there's "a lot of reports" needed.

"Right now we have five audits going on with the feds with all of our programs," he said. "There's a lot of numbers, a lot of audits to justify all those payments and everything."

Dell'Isola said the program has come a long way, having to start from scratch and figuring out how to differentiate fraudulent and legitimate claims.

"At one time 95% of the the claims that were filed in a batch, at the very beginning, were fraud claims," he said, noting these were issues he couldn't share as they were starting the program but that the level of fraudulent claims was something that caused delays in paying out claims to residents.

He said they were inundated with fraudulently filed claims from the U.S. mainland, as well as claims by Nigerians, Russians and Chinese: "We were slammed."

Dell'Isola said with the help of the federal government and their vendor, the agency was able to implement measures that weeded out the fake claims while instituting protocols that worked for Guam.

"It was an evolving process," he said, noting that measures taken in the mainland didn't always make sense for Guam.

He shared one example, saying in Guam there are households with multiple people working and so multiple claims would be filed with the same mailing and physical address as well as phone number – things that typically raise a red flag in the system.