GEB adopts K-12 educational technology standards

The Guam Education Board adopted the K-12 Educational Technology Standards at its April 21 meeting. This adoption meets the Guam district State Strategic Plan, Goal #1, which aims to ensure all GDOE students graduate from high school prepared to pursue post-secondary education on- or off-island, or to assume gainful employment within the public and private sector.

This adoption comes at a time when the GDOE is creating a new distance learning strategy due to the global coronavirus pandemic that has resulted in a government shutdown and in GDOE school closures through the end of the school year. Public school educators are now working to implement distance televised, web-based, and print-based enrichment activities to support families and to reinforce knowledge and skills at home.

“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is more critical than ever to integrate distance learning strategies in a way we haven’t done before, and this has forced us to look at the role of technology, what our students need to learn to be prepared for the workforce, and how our department can better prepare and integrate technology as well,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.