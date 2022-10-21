The U.S. Department of Education has asked for additional time to review the Guam Department of Education request to end long-standing federal financial mandates, including the mandated contracting of a financial overseer, according to Mark Mendiola, the chair of the Guam Education Board.

“Both (acting) Superintendent (Francis Santos), (GEB Vice Chair) Mary Okada and I had the opportunity to go before the leadership of the U.S. Department of Education about two weeks ago (in Washington, D.C.),” said Mendiola. “We basically asked them to continue to support us and to send out a team to validate what we have been doing since our last visit.”

But Mendiola told The Guam Daily Post that U.S. DOE has requested “an extension to respond to GDOE’s request for lifting of restrictions.”

There were no specifics regarding when GDOE will hear back from U.S. DOE on the request, Mendiola said.

U.S. DOE in September 2003 designated GDOE as a high-risk grantee due to poor management and spending of federal funds, which required GDOE to retain the services of an independent fiduciary agent for grant funding it receives, according to Post files.

Alvarez & Marsal Public Sector Services has been GDOE’s third-party fiduciary since 2009.

“The ultimate goal is to remove the financial oversight from GDOE,” Santos said in a previous interview with the Post.

Post files show removing the third-party management will save GDOE over $2 million a year on contract costs, which are under discussion with Alvarez & Marsal.

“What this means for us is that we will be able to, hopefully, one day no longer have a third-party fiduciary agent, rather, we will be able to go directly to (U.S. DOE) for technical support and not having to pay out of our local appropriation funds to pay this agent to help us to manage federal dollars,” Mendiola said.

As talks are ongoing to eliminate the third-party oversight, Mendiola noted the feds will “hopefully be out here on the island early next year to validate the remaining times that they wanted us to take a look at, mainly, one being time and attendance, past inventory, to name a few,” Mendiola said.

“So we were able to get a level of commitment that we are going to continue to send the necessary folks, upper management and management from the risk division, to validate the work that has been completed thus far," he added.

The federal education department dropped 13 of the 21 responsibilities required of GDOE and 18 of 22 duties of the third-party fiduciary agent in July, after a May visit by federal officials. This gave GDOE more financial management activity and full control of procurement after not having it for nearly two decades, he said.