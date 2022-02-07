As a grandparent of a public school student, Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez knows that student clubs can't raise funds like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

With this in mind, on Jan. 28 she donated $160 out of her stipends from attending GEB meetings to the robotics team of Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School, to help offset some of the costs for their projects and practices.

“I was visiting them, following up on their canopy issues with the superintendent. And I noticed this school has a lot of clubs. With their robotics team – you know, the kids that are doing that are very smart, you have to be with that,” she said. “So I wanted to support them, even though it’s not much because I have a connection to this school ever since my son took industrial arts in their robotics classroom – back when it was called Dededo Middle School.”

This is the third time Gutierrez has made a donation of this kind, according to the Guam Department of Education. She previously donated to help with a campus garden at Jose Rios Middle School, and following a vandalism incident at Luis P. Untalan Middle School.

“My passion is to give this back to the kids. When I donated to Benavente, I told the students, ‘You know who’s my boss? You guys. Tell me what you need.’ That’s why I’m on the board, to advocate for the students,” she said.

(Daily Post Staff)