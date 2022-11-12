GEB to interview candidates for superintendent Dec. 3

The Guam Education Board will be interviewing candidates for the Guam Department of Education superintendent position on Dec. 3.

There are seven candidates for the job pending their interviews, which is the next step in the ongoing search for who will take the helm of the island's public school system.

The GEB had been searching for a new superintendent to fill the position left behind by former Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who left the department in July.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Francis Santos is serving as the acting superintendent in the interim.

Before discussing the interview date in public during a special meeting Thursday, GEB members entered into executive session, or a closed meeting, to discuss matters related to the superintendent search.

Mary Okada, the vice chairperson of the board, who is leading the search, previously told The Guam Daily Post the selection would be made "hopefully" by November, but delays have occurred since then, including delaying the interviews while the GEB sought guidance on an undisclosed, but related matter to the selection process.