GEB votes to implement new public school grading policies

Public school students will see a new way of grading in the upcoming school year as the Guam Education Board unanimously voted to adopt the policy.

The vote took place during the GEB's regular board meeting on July 20.

Guam Department of Education officials said the grading process would better reflect and measure teaching and learning.

The unanimous vote adopted five policies related to grading students:

Maintain the tiered grading system for kindergarten through eighth grade Maintain quarters as a progress period with semester grade being final grade Establish procedures for composite (final) grade Establish conversion to a final letter grade Establish a common criteria and approach for citizenship

The first two policies were implemented during the pandemic after teachers raised concerns over the fairness of the grading system.

The tiered grading system turned out to be a policy the department believed should be implemented for the long term.

"With this system there's a lot that comes with it, it's not just the final grade," said Joseph Sanchez, deputy superintendent of curriculum and instruction.

A four-point grading system that now includes half points would provide a clearer description of how well the student was performing based on standards set for the content area.

The tiered system was implemented last school year, in addition to the department moving away from dividing the year into quarters.

With the shift to semesters, teachers and students will be able to work through content throughout the entire period, providing teachers with flexibility in meeting each student's educational needs.

An average of semester grades will be how a student's final grade is calculated. The newly adopted grading policies will give parents an idea of the student's proficiency level based on a particular standard.

That final semester grade would then be converted to a letter grade, as the department noted stakeholders wanted something they understand.

The tiered grading system will be utilized for students in elementary and middle school. High school students will continue to use percentages for grading.

The last policy establishes a common criteria and approach for citizenship.

The component is now a part of a student's final grades, but won't weigh heavily on the student's overall academic grade and instead will measure factors not related to academic achievement.

Students will be held accountable in the following areas of citizenship: engagement; submission of assignments; conduct; accountability; and attendance and punctuality.

The grading policies will be implemented when students return to classrooms in August.