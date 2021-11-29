GEB's Gutierrez concerned about ADA compliance

Guam Education Board member Maria Gutierrez said she is concerned about noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by the Guam Department of Education. She said school principals are being written up.

ADA policy requires that reasonable accommodations be provided to students with disabilities to ensure they are able to access their education.

Gutierrez said she was concerned about students with special needs and school principals newly assigned to schools where compliance is an issue.

"I am very concerned about this noncompliance," Gutierrez said.

Board members asked the superintendent to include the actions taken to resolve the issue in a December report to the board.

Gutierrez said she visited J.M. Guerrero Elementary School and found that one of the classrooms was not in compliance with ADA requirements, despite having a student in a wheelchair.

"There is no accommodation, there is no ramp to the classroom, so the poor school aide had to juggle to try get that wheelchair in. We are not in compliance. How many other schools have students in wheelchairs that their accessibility is not in compliance?" Gutierrez asked. "I tried sitting on the wheelchair and it scared me because there is no ramp."

GDOE has a compliance division, Gutierrez said.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he was not aware of any schools being out of compliance with ADA.

"I was not aware of the complaint since it was not brought to my attention until the meeting. We will contact the school to find out the room in question and to confirm that accommodations are provided to students as required," Fernandez told The Guam Daily Post.

"The accommodations could be construction of a ramp or providing one-to-one assistance to a student or other types of supports," Fernandez said.

GEB Chairman Mark Mendiola meanwhile indicated there would be a work session to address the matter.